St Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh: When is it? Weekend celebration, route and more you should know
Recent study declared Pittsburgh the 5th best US city for St Patrick's Day celebrations.
Pittsburgh's 1/5th area houses Irish heritage, making the Steel City one of the most attention-grabbing hotspots for the St Patrick's Day celebrations. WalletHub's recent study also ranked the US city as the fifth best in the country for its green-showering festivities. It also made it to the top 10 list for its Irish population percentage, making St Patrick's pomp all the more of a personal sentiment for the people. This year's feast is to be held on Sunday, March 17. However, the parade will take off a day before. Pittsburgh businesses are also bracing themselves to be crowded for the holiday fun.
Some common sights during the annual parade are Irish step dancers, marching bands, military members and other community organisations. The official website captures the heartfelt fervour in the following message: “Rain, hail, or even blizzard conditions cannot stop us from celebrating our Irish pride, especially when 'everyone is Irish for the day.” Maintaining the same dress code theme with green (or black and gold) visuals, the city-wide celebration renews the over 150-year-old tradition this weekend with a world-class event that is estimated to last about three-and-a-half hours.
Pittsburgh St Patrick's Day Parade: Date and time, route
Lit up in shades of green, the parade will kick off a day before the holiday, i.e. on Saturday, March 16. These parades are always held on the Saturday before St Patrick's, except for when the holiday is scheduled for Saturday, which is when the parade opens on the same day. Come what may will, this year's parade will begin at 10 am.
The masses will gather in formation at the Greyhound bus station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. From there, the parade moves to Grant street, Boulevard of the Allies and then heading to the Reviewing Stand at Stanwix Street, dispersing at Commonwealth Place.
Other St Patrick's Day Celebrations
- Pittsburgh Arts & Craft Spring Fever Festival at the Monroeville Convention Centre (Friday-Sunday)
- Catholic Mass at Old St Patrick's in Strip District (Saturday, 8 am)
- Several family friendly activities in Market Square before and after the main parade.
- Pittsburgh Youth Climate Action Summit (Saturday, 10 am - 4 pm)
- Spring Open House at CLP Mount Washington (Saturday, 10:30 am - 3pm)
- Cooking with the Community ‘Taste of Italy’ (Saturday, 11 am)
- Spring Flower Show Opening at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (Saturday)
- Only Mood St Patrick's Day Party in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania (Saturday, 11 am - 4pm)
- Sensory-Friendly Weekend at Carnegie Museum of Natural History (Saturday and Sunday, 10 am - 5 pm)
- Grant Kemmerer's Wild World of Animals at the Oaks Theatre in Oakmont (Sunday, 3 pm)