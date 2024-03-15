St Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh: When is it? Weekend celebration, route and more you should know

Pittsburgh's 1/5th area houses Irish heritage, making the Steel City one of the most attention-grabbing hotspots for the St Patrick's Day celebrations. WalletHub's recent study also ranked the US city as the fifth best in the country for its green-showering festivities. It also made it to the top 10 list for its Irish population percentage, making St Patrick's pomp all the more of a personal sentiment for the people. This year's feast is to be held on Sunday, March 17. However, the parade will take off a day before. Pittsburgh businesses are also bracing themselves to be crowded for the holiday fun. FILE - Brian Welzenbach laughs with friends, March 17, 2017, while celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Savannah, Ga. Savannah, Georgia's oldest city, is planning a supersized celebration as it marks the 200th anniversary of its beloved St. Patrick's Day parade. City Manager Jay Melder says he's expecting historic crowds for the Irish-themed parade Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, file)(AP)

Some common sights during the annual parade are Irish step dancers, marching bands, military members and other community organisations. The official website captures the heartfelt fervour in the following message: “Rain, hail, or even blizzard conditions cannot stop us from celebrating our Irish pride, especially when 'everyone is Irish for the day.” Maintaining the same dress code theme with green (or black and gold) visuals, the city-wide celebration renews the over 150-year-old tradition this weekend with a world-class event that is estimated to last about three-and-a-half hours.

Pittsburgh St Patrick's Day Parade: Date and time, route

Lit up in shades of green, the parade will kick off a day before the holiday, i.e. on Saturday, March 16. These parades are always held on the Saturday before St Patrick's, except for when the holiday is scheduled for Saturday, which is when the parade opens on the same day. Come what may will, this year's parade will begin at 10 am.

The masses will gather in formation at the Greyhound bus station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. From there, the parade moves to Grant street, Boulevard of the Allies and then heading to the Reviewing Stand at Stanwix Street, dispersing at Commonwealth Place.

Other St Patrick's Day Celebrations