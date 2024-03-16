McDonald's Dinner Box: What's inside and does the viral $12 deal really exist?

Many fast food joints have secret menus that have long been unravelled by social media users. Recently, a McDonald's secret $12 deal has gone viral on TikTok. As shared by TikToker xolovelei, the fast food chain seemingly has a Dinner Box, which is available at select locations. The video, which was shared a couple of days ago, has garnered more than 11 million views on the platform so far. Calling the deal value-for-money, netizens are curious about its contents and whether it really exists. TikTok user shared a secret $12 McDonald's Dinner Box(TikTok/@xolovelei)

What's inside the viral $12 McDonald's secret Dinner Box?

In the video, the TikToker describes how she herself was unaware of the deal until recently, saying, “We haven’t ordered this before.” She explained that a fellow user suggested in the comment section of one of her previous videos that “McDonald's had a Dinner Box.” In the video, the TikToker goes on to explain that the meal contains two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10-piece chicken nuggets box, and two Big Macs. However, the Dinner Box doesn't come with any beverage.

Does the McDonald's Dinner Box really exist?

As netizens were shocked by how cheap the deal actually was, many flocked to the comment section in disbelief. One TikTok user wrote, “Where are you from? that's cheap lol” Another wrote, “I checked my app that’s not a thing here.” However, the TikToker addressed the comments in a follow-up video, where she explained that interested buyers can purchase the secret item via the McDonald's app.

Courtesy of @xolovelei on TikTok

In the video, xolovelei goes on to say, “Go into the app, Click on ‘order’ at the bottom, click on ‘shareables’, This is where you can find it at your locations with prices and what's included.” Towards the end of the video, she even clicked on the meal she ordered, which displayed on the app under the name “Mickey D's Dinner Box.”

Many users confirmed that the meal actually exists as one wrote, “Thank you I found it and on my app it’s 10 bucks.” However, the deal, along with its price, varies across different regions. Another user said, “It's 20$ for me in SC.” One more said, “I’m in South Fl has 2 Big Macs, 20 nuggs, 2 Med fries 20.19.”