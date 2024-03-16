Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 advises to avoid business deals

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spread positivity around you Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024: You are good in terms of health today.

Be cool in love and also take steps to settle old issues with the lover. The chaos at the office needs to be managed. You are good in terms of health today.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life. Handle all professional issues and be productive. You are good in terms of health. Minor financial issues can be there.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Share emotions with the lover and spend more time which will also strengthen the bonding. Be cordial with your lover and also talk openly about your feelings. You will be creative in terms of love and will also get the support of parents. Those who want to take the love affair to the next level make calls today. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

All professional troubles will be settled with utmost care. Those who are in senior roles need to be careful while interacting with clients. Some minor issues related to productivity may come up. Your sincerity and commitment will help you in the good book of the management. Some businessmen may face issues from local authorities today and it is crucial to handle them diplomatically before the end of the day. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their profile on a job portal and put down the paper today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Look for monetary options today. The first half of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. You may need money for an emergency within the family. Stay away from monetary disputes within the family as there are chances of you developing friction over property with a sibling. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care. And the shortage of funds, especially from potential investors may delay future business plans.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. There will be relief from pain in joints and some seniors will also be discharged from the hospital. Viral fever, oral issues, body aches, migraine, and skin allergies are common Sagittarius natives today. However, they will not trouble you for a long time.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857