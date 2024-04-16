BharatPe elevates Nalin Negi as CEO: ‘Excited and honoured’

BharatPe announced Nalin Negi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after he served as the interim CEO and CFO following Suhail Sameer's resignation in January 2023 amid a series of top-level exits after co-founder Ashneer Grover's ouster. Nalin Negi said that the company aims to focus on sustained profitability, adding, “I am excited and honoured to take on this new role at BharatPe. Going forward, our strategic focus will be on sustained profitability, scaling lending businesses, and launching new merchant-centric products. We are committed to building on the strong foundation, fostering financial inclusion and deliver value to our merchants, partners, and stakeholders.”

Nalin Negi joined BharatPe in 2022 and has been the interim CEO and CFO since Sameer Suhail stepped down in January 2023.