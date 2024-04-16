 BharatPe elevates Nalin Negi as CEO: ‘Excited and honoured’ - Hindustan Times
BharatPe elevates Nalin Negi as CEO: ‘Excited and honoured’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Nalin Negi said that the company aims to focus on sustained profitability

BharatPe announced Nalin Negi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after he served as the interim CEO and CFO following Suhail Sameer's resignation in January 2023 amid a series of top-level exits after co-founder Ashneer Grover's ouster. Nalin Negi said that the company aims to focus on sustained profitability, adding, “I am excited and honoured to take on this new role at BharatPe. Going forward, our strategic focus will be on sustained profitability, scaling lending businesses, and launching new merchant-centric products. We are committed to building on the strong foundation, fostering financial inclusion and deliver value to our merchants, partners, and stakeholders.”

Nalin Negi joined BharatPe in 2022 and has been the interim CEO and CFO since Sameer Suhail stepped down in January 2023.
Nalin Negi joined BharatPe in 2022 and has been the interim CEO and CFO since Sameer Suhail stepped down in January 2023.

BharatPe's performance under Nalin Negi as interim CEO

BharatPe recorded 182 per cent increase in its revenue from operations in FY23 and marked October 2023 as the first EBITDA-positive month. 

All you need to know about Nalin Negi

  • Nalin Negi has over 28 years of experience in building and scaling businesses in the fintech and banking domains. 
  • He joined BharatPe in 2022 before holding several leadership positions in organisations such as SBI Cards and GE Capital.
  • Rajnish Kumar, chairman of the board, BharatPe, said, “We look forward to supporting Nalin Negi in his new role and are grateful for his tremendous contribution as the interim CEO. His extensive experience in the fintech industry and the growth witnessed for BharatPe under his leadership, makes him a natural choice to lead the company. We are confident that Nalin’s deep knowledge and passion to drive innovation will continue to strengthen our position as India’s most preferred fintech company, empowering millions of MSMEs in their digital journey.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

