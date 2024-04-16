Ram Navami 2024 holiday: Are stock market and banks open on April 17?
Ram Navami 2024 holiday: Public and private banks in many states will remain closed, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) official holiday calendar.
Ram Navami 2024 holiday: Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated on April 17 in the country. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and is celebrated all over India. Owing to this, public and private banks in many states will remain closed, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) official holiday calendar.
Ram Navami 2024 bank holiday
Banks will remain closed on April 17 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh as per the RBI list which can be checked here: https://website.rbi.org.in/web/rbi/. The central bank issues holidays under three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays.
Will online banking services be available on Ram Navami?
Yes, online banking services such as mobile banking, net banking, and UPI will be available for customers.
Stock Market on Ram Navami 2024
The BSE and the NSE will remain closed for trading on April 17. Equity segment, SLB segment, currency derivatives segment, equity derivative segment, and interest rate derivatives segment will be shut for trading.
What about MCX and NCDEX on Ram Navami 2024
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on April 17. It will be open for trading in the evening session (5 pm to 9 pm). Trading in National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will remain suspended.
