 Ex-Microsoft engineer slams Windows 11's ‘comically bad’ performance: ‘Built parts of it but now…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ex-Microsoft engineer slams Windows 11's ‘comically bad’ performance: ‘Built parts of it but now…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 12:44 PM IST

Former Microsoft employee said that Microsoft needs to listen to its users who are frustrated by the Windows 11 experience.

Ex-Microsoft software engineer Andy Young slammed Windows 11’s performance saying that Start Menu is “comically bad.” Andy Young worked in the company for 13 years but shared how he thought Windows 11 is doing currently. Demonstrating with a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he said that the Windows 11 Start Menu is really slow despite having a top-of-the-line computer.

A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (REUTERS/ FILE)
A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (REUTERS/ FILE)

He wrote along with the video, “The Windows 11 Start Menu is comically bad. This machine has a $1600 Core i9 CPU and 128 GB of RAM and this is the performance I often get. What is going on in Redmond?”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

See Andy Young's post here

Read more: If you invested in this IPO, your money could almost double in one year

Read more: Banks will have to reveal all fees they charge on loans: What changes for you

He also said that Microsoft needs to listen to its users who are frustrated by the Windows 11 experience asserting, “To be clear, I love Windows. I helped build parts of it. I want it to be as good as it once was. If data suggests the software you build frustrates a significant percentage of users, it means there’s work left to be done.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Ex-Microsoft engineer slams Windows 11's ‘comically bad’ performance: ‘Built parts of it but now…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On