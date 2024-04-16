Ex-Microsoft engineer slams Windows 11's ‘comically bad’ performance: ‘Built parts of it but now…’
Former Microsoft employee said that Microsoft needs to listen to its users who are frustrated by the Windows 11 experience.
Ex-Microsoft software engineer Andy Young slammed Windows 11’s performance saying that Start Menu is “comically bad.” Andy Young worked in the company for 13 years but shared how he thought Windows 11 is doing currently. Demonstrating with a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he said that the Windows 11 Start Menu is really slow despite having a top-of-the-line computer.
He wrote along with the video, “The Windows 11 Start Menu is comically bad. This machine has a $1600 Core i9 CPU and 128 GB of RAM and this is the performance I often get. What is going on in Redmond?”
He also said that Microsoft needs to listen to its users who are frustrated by the Windows 11 experience asserting, “To be clear, I love Windows. I helped build parts of it. I want it to be as good as it once was. If data suggests the software you build frustrates a significant percentage of users, it means there’s work left to be done.”
