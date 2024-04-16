Sensex crash today: Why is Indian stock market falling for the last three days? Will this continue?

Sensex crash today: The Indian stock market extended losses for the third straight session today (April 16) as Nifty 50 index opened lower at 22,125 level and touched an intraday low of 22,103 mark, losing almost 650 points in three days. BSE Sensex opened lower at 72,892 and went on to touch an intraday low of 72,814 mark, losing around 2,184 points in three sessions. Bank Nifty today opened at the 47,436 level and went on to touch today's low of 47,316 as well. Sensex Crash today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

How much have stock markets lost in three sessions?

In the last three sessions, Nifty 50 index crashed nearly 650 points, BSE Sensex lost around 2,200 points and Bank Nifty index fell 2,700 points. Meanwhile, small-cap index is up nearly one percent and mid-cap index is up around 0.40 percent.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Iran-Israel conflict reason for Sensex crash?

Escalating tension in the Middle East due to the Israel-Iran conflict is one of the reasons for the stock market fall as the situation has resulted in geopolitical uncertainty in the region.

How are global markets doing?

Broad selling was seen across global bourses as the US stock market ended lower on Friday and on Monday, Asian markets like Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi traded under significant pressure.

Could this be a crude oil price effect?

Yes, crude oil prices have surged to the six-month high in domestic and international markets rising almost 6 per cent in March 2024 and 3 per cent in April till now.