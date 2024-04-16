 Sensex crash today: Why is Indian stock market falling for the last three days? Will this continue? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sensex crash today: Why is Indian stock market falling for the last three days? Will this continue?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 11:50 AM IST

Sensex crash today: BSE Sensex opened lower at 72,892 and went on to touch an intraday low of 72,814 mark, losing around 2,184 points in three sessions.

Sensex crash today: The Indian stock market extended losses for the third straight session today (April 16) as Nifty 50 index opened lower at 22,125 level and touched an intraday low of 22,103 mark, losing almost 650 points in three days. BSE Sensex opened lower at 72,892 and went on to touch an intraday low of 72,814 mark, losing around 2,184 points in three sessions. Bank Nifty today opened at the 47,436 level and went on to touch today's low of 47,316 as well.

Sensex Crash today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Sensex Crash today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Apple in talks with Murugappa Group, Titan to source iPhone camera parts: Report

How much have stock markets lost in three sessions?

In the last three sessions, Nifty 50 index crashed nearly 650 points, BSE Sensex lost around 2,200 points and Bank Nifty index fell 2,700 points. Meanwhile, small-cap index is up nearly one percent and mid-cap index is up around 0.40 percent.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Gujarat couple donates 200 crore wealth to become monks: Watch royal ceremony

Iran-Israel conflict reason for Sensex crash?

Escalating tension in the Middle East due to the Israel-Iran conflict is one of the reasons for the stock market fall as the situation has resulted in geopolitical uncertainty in the region. 

Read more: If you invested in this IPO, your money could almost double in one year

How are global markets doing?

Broad selling was seen across global bourses as the US stock market ended lower on Friday and on Monday, Asian markets like Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi traded under significant pressure.

Could this be a crude oil price effect?

Yes, crude oil prices have surged to the six-month high in domestic and international markets rising almost 6 per cent in March 2024 and 3 per cent in April till now. 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sensex crash today: Why is Indian stock market falling for the last three days? Will this continue?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On