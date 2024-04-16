 Apple in talks with Murugappa Group, Titan to source iPhone camera parts: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Apple in talks with Murugappa Group, Titan to source iPhone camera parts: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 09:55 AM IST

Through partnering with either Titan or Murugappa Group, Apple will get Indian suppliers for the critical camera module components in its smartphones.

Apple is in discussions with India's Murugappa Group and Titan to assemble and produce sub-components for camera modules used in iPhones in a deal that could mark a shift in Apple's operations from China to India, The Economic Times reported. Through partnering with either Titan or Murugappa Group, Apple will get Indian suppliers for the critical camera module components in its smartphones. The deal is likely to be finalised within the next five to six months, people in the know told the outlet. 

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China. (Reuters)
An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China. (Reuters)

Read more: China's economy beats expectations, grows at 5.3% in first quarter: Top points

"Murugappa Group, in particular, with its acquisition of Moshine Electronics, has an advantage. In the future, with a potential fab, it could manufacture the image sensor," an unnamed source said as per the report. 

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Titan or Murugappa Group? Which will be Apple's pick

Read more: TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36, family announces: 'Loved and lived fiercely'

Taa Group company Titan that specialises in precision manufacturing for watches and jewellery could be the second choice in comparison to the diversified Murugappa Group which has presence across sectors spanning auto parts and abrasives. Murugappa Group acquired Noida-based camera module maker Moshine Electronics in 2022- which is being seen as an advantage by Apple- the report claimed. 

Apple's India plans 

Read more: Tesla executive Drew Baglino, who ‘didn't like meetings’ with Elon Musk, resigns

With focus on localising camera module production, Apple is aiming to build a more comprehensive supply chain in India and address a key challenge in its local operations as well, the report said.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Apple in talks with Murugappa Group, Titan to source iPhone camera parts: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On