 Gujarat couple donates ₹200 crore wealth to become monks: Watch royal ceremony - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gujarat couple donates 200 crore wealth to become monks: Watch royal ceremony

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 10:26 AM IST

The couple, along with 35 others, took out a procession of four kilometres where they donated all their possessions. Watch video below

An affluent Jain couple from Gujarat- Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife- donated nearly 200 crore and adopted monkhood. The couple from Himmatnagar donated their entire wealth during a ceremony in February, committing to a life of renunciation at an event later this month. Their 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son adopted monkhood in 2022 which inspired the couple who owned a construction business to "renounce their material attachments and join the ascetic path".

Gujarat businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife are seen. (X/@T_Investor_)
Gujarat businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife are seen. (X/@T_Investor_)

Read more: Who is Bhavesh Bhandari? 6 points on Gujarat businessman who gave up 200 crore to become Jain monk

The couple will sever all family ties and won't be allowed to keep any 'materialistic objects' as they take the monkhood pledge on April 22. As per Jain tradition, they will be allowed only two white garments, a bowl for alms and a "rajoharan"- a white broom to brush insects away from an area before they sit.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36, family announces: 'Loved and lived fiercely'

The couple, along with 35 others, took out a procession of four kilometres where they donated all their possessions. Videos of the procession showed the couple on a chariot donating their belongings including mobile phones and air conditioners.

Watch the video from the ceremony here:

In 2023, a multi-millionaire diamond merchant and his wife in Gujarat made a similar move after their 12-year-old son adopted monkhood.

Read more: Apple in talks with Murugappa Group, Titan to source iPhone camera parts: Report

In 2017, a couple from Madhya Pradesh- Sumit Rathore and his wife Anamika- donated 100 crore and left their three-year-old daughter with her grandparents to become monks.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Gujarat couple donates 200 crore wealth to become monks: Watch royal ceremony
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On