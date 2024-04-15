Who is Bhavesh Bhandari? 6 points on Gujarat businessman who gave up 200 crore to become Jain monk

A wealthy Jain couple from Gujarat has given away around ₹200 crore, and is all set to adopt monkhood. In February, Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife gave away all of their possessions in a formal ceremony. Later this month, they will formally declare their intention to live a renunciated life, as per reports. Snapshot of Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife. (X/@T_Investor_)

Here's all about Bhavesh Bhandari and his family:

1. According to ABP, Bhavesh Bhandari is a resident of Gujarat who comes from a well-off family in Sabarkantha.

2. He worked in the construction industry and managed projects in both Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad.

3. Bhandari and his wife donated ₹200 crore and went on the path to take Diksha, reported News Nine. For the unversed, Diksha is a ceremony where a person formally commits to live an ascetic or spiritually disciplined life.

4. Bhandari has a son and a daughter, who took Diksha in 2022. (Also Read: UK university launches new Jainism programme, enrollments to start from January)

5. As their entire family has taken Diksha, they all will be living a simple life and gave up even things such as air conditioners, fans, beds, any sort of electronics and other things.

6. The initiation ceremony was marked with a procession. A sizable crowd attended the procession that took place in Himmatnagar. It is reported that on April 22, the Bhandari couple will receive a formal induction.

Earlier, a nine-year-old Gujarat girl who is the daughter of a wealthy diamond dealer chose to become a monk instead of material comfort. Devanshi, the eldest daughter of Dhanesh and Ami Sanghvi, took Diksha in Surat's Vesu area in front of hundreds of people, including the Jain monk Acharya Vijay Kirtiyashsuri. Her father owns Sanghvi and Sons, a Surat-based diamond polishing and export company that has been in business for about thirty years, reported Zee News.