Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual conduct in BBC documentary: 5 things to know as 10 women make bombshell claims

Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto is the subject of a new BBC documentary that compiles allegations from 10 women who say they encountered him between 2002 and 2016. Several of the women were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents. Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto is the subject of a new BBC documentary that compiles allegations from 10 women who say they encountered him between 2002 and 2016 (Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP )

The documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, also includes interviews with two former crew members who describe concerns about interactions with young female fans.

The BBC said it corroborated parts of several accounts through family members, friends, photographs, text messages and other contemporaneous evidence.

It also reported that Leto did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the allegations. The actor previously denied allegations of sexual impropriety published by Air Mail in 2025.

Also read: Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some underage; actor denies allegations

5 things to know as multiple women allege criminal sexual conduct 1. Four women accuse Leto of criminal sexual conduct and six other women describe inappropriate interactions. According to the documentary, four women, Isabel, Alex, Clara and Etta (not their real names), accuse Leto of conduct they say amounted to criminal offences.

The documentary also features six additional women. Four say they received sexually explicit phone calls from Leto while they were younger. Another woman alleges that, when she was 14, Leto made a sexual remark about her body during an autograph session and asked a security guard to take her backstage.

The women say these interactions occurred between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s.

2. Sexual assault in a motel bathroom. Isabel alleged she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17 in 2002.

Isabel claimed that after showing the actor and his entourage around the Las Vegas store where she worked, she decided to meet Leto at his hotel.

She stated she assumed they would be going somewhere different, but the address she was given turned out to be a "dingy gross motel."

Isabel claimed that Leto asked her into the bathroom so they could chat while he bathed as she was waiting on the bed for him to get ready. She told the documentary, “I don't think there was many words exchanged and he opened the shower curtain and started kissing me.”

3. “Age is just a number.” Alex alleged that Leto threatened her with sexual assault after she was left alone with him in a London hotel room when she was 19, and Leto was 41.

She was lured into the motel room in the name of a party when she was drunk. In the documentary, she said, “I get into the hotel room, it's really dark, and then I see that it's just him.”

She claimed that after asking whether he had any money or a phone charger so she could go home, Leto turned her down.

Alex stated she was at a loss for what to do and thought about sleeping on the room's chaise longue.

However, Alex said that Leto told her that she would wake up "with a d*** in her a**" if she asked Leto if she slept on the chaise.

4. Allegations of statutory rape and sexually explicit phone calls. The third woman, Clara, alleged that she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, and Leto was 34. She described the encounter as statutory rape under California law.

She claimed that while backstage at a Thirty Seconds to Mars performance in 2006, Leto's colleague in his 40s approached her on the musician's behalf and invited her to Leto's home.

Clara claimed that because her father was a law enforcement officer at the time, she spoke with Leto about the age of consent in California.

She claimed, "He [Leto] just kind of shrugged it off, like it wasn't a huge concern for him."

A fourth woman, Etta, alleged Leto groomed her when she was 16 through repeated sexually explicit phone calls and later attempted to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

5. Former crew members were uncomfortable with Leto's interactions with teenage girls. Two former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars' crew also appear in the documentary. One said staff were instructed to invite female models backstage at concerts. Another recalled young girls being brought backstage or to recording locations.

One crew member told the BBC that many staff believed "the age gap was way too big." The documentary does not allege the crew witnessed criminal conduct firsthand.