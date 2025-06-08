Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some underage; actor denies allegations

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, known for his roles in films like House of Gucci, Dallas Buyers Club, and Requiem for a Dream, has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women. An Airmail report states that multiple women have come forward to accuse the 53-year-old actor of behaving inappropriately, some of them were underage at the time of the incidents. File photo of Jared Leto speaking about his upcoming film Tron: Ares during CinemaCon 2025.(AFP)

The accusations made against Jared Leto

The report has interviews of nine women who claim that Jared has a longstanding pattern of such behaviour, with one of them calling it an ‘open secret’. Among the allegations, Jared has been accused of asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old girl, walking out of a room nude in front of a 17-year-old and exposing himself, apart from masturbating, before putting an 18-year-old’s hand on him.

One of the women who spoke up was a model who was 16 in 2008. She recalled meeting Jared at an animal rights benefit and connecting with him over email before he invited her to his studio. She visited him at his studio in April 2009, and he allegedly ‘flirted’ with her. Jared’s representative, however, claimed their communication was “nothing sexual and inappropriate”. And that the model later even “applied to work as Mr Leto’s personal assistant”. The model denied applying for the position and accused him of walking out nude in front of her.

One woman claimed that she was 16 years old in 2008 when Jared approached her at a cafe in Los Angeles and got her number. He later called her in the middle of the night with the “weirdest, grossest voice” and claimed she didn’t “know if he was on drugs”. His representative claimed that Jared “has not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years.” The woman alleged that even after she turned down an invitation to attend a party, the actor would call her early mornings for three weeks and “conversations turned sexual”.

Another woman, who claims she was underage when Jared began texting her, alleged that he would ask her uncomfortable questions during visits to his home. When she was 18 “he suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating.” He also grabbed her hand and put it on him, she alleged. She also claimed she was “definitely not the youngest person there” while talking about Jared’s house parties in the 2000s, alleging the ‘focus’ was to get girls to skinny dip.

Jared’s representative has, however, denied all allegations made against him. “There was never any recruiting, complaints or impropriety,” they said. A promoter who organised multiple parties for Jared also told the outlet he “never saw anyone skinny-dipping.”

When did these accusations surface

According to the publication, these allegations against Jared surfaced after a DJ reposted a Facebook status from 2012 on her Instagram stories last month and alleged the actor of inappropriate behaviour.“I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” she reportedly wrote in her Instagram story. “He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

Jared’s representative called the allegations “demonstrably false”. The DJ shared over 50 responses she received to her story, many of them reportedly echoing her experience with Jared. She reportedly wrote that some of the women were as young as 14-16 when they had these experiences with the actor.

About Jared Leto

Jared Leto, 53, is the winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance as a transwoman in Dallas Buyers Club. In a career that has spanned three decades, he has worked in a variety of critically-acclaimed as well as commercial films, ranging from Panic Room and American Psycho to Morbius and Blade Runner 2049. He played the comic book villain Joker in the DC Extended Universe.