Hollywood celebs attended Diddy's freak off parties? Big proof emerges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s notorious freak-offs often took place right after his famous star-studded parties as suggested by The Post’s collection of photos and documents. The mogul who is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre was known for his glitzy parties which were attended by Hollywood A-listers and known faces from the sports and music industry. Sean 'Diddy' Combs hosted notorious parties attended by celebrities, followed by alleged 'freak-offs' involving sexual acts. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Hollywood celebs present at Diddy’s parties

Three of Diddy’s freak-offs which allegedly included women being forced to perform sexual acts for several hours were organised just hours after major Hollywood events. The pictures and documents revealed names of celebrities like Eva Longoria, Fergie, Ice-T, Quincy Jones and Paris Hilton partying till the sun came up at Diddy’s MTV Video Music Awards afterparty on August 29, 2005, as reported by Page Six.

However, the known faces of Hollywood eventually left the party and there is no evidence that they knew of the depraved event which will follow next. The party scene changed to a full-blown orgy as the venue changed from Miami’s Space nightclub to Combs’ nearby mansion. The only known face at this next event was of the disgraced mogul surrounded by naked men and women.

Earlier this week a lawsuit was filed where a woman alleged that Diddy and two other celebrities raped her at 2000 VMAs afterparty. At the time she was just 13 years old.

The documents and pictures about VMAs

The evidence displayed two men having sex with a black man who had white powder under her nose while the Bad Boy Records owner was in the background. He was wearing a white t-shirt with ‘God is the greatest’ written in black. It was the same t-shirt he was wearing at the VMAs afterparty where other celebrities were present.

Another video showed Diddy having very audible intercourse with a woman while surrounded by well-dressed onlookers. The Post found that many of the videos align with known facts about certain events, but some videos were clearly either undated or incorrectly dated.

Moreover, many of the videos are timestamped to match high-profile events such as the 2004 and 2005 VMAs in Miami and the 2005 Super Bowl in Jacksonville. It appears that these events were followed by parties, referred to as Diddy’s “freak-offs,” which are likely gatherings known for their wild and lavish nature.

Other similar instances

In February 2005, Diddy held a VIP gala on the occasion of Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville. It was attended by renowned names including Ashton Kutcher, Ashlee Simpson and the founder of Girls Gone Wild–Joe Francis. Following a similar pattern, the party was later shifted to an upscale mansion valued at $2 million, rented by Combs for a weekly fee of $20,000.

A clip of the trove of evidence revealed two men having sex and then shifted to a different moment where Diddy appeared to be holding the camera while performing the sexual act with a woman. The video, however, gives no hints of any celebrities present at the party, as reported by Page Six.