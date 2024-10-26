Chris Brown's Diddy connection: R&B singer accused of raping a woman on rapper's yacht | New documentary

Investigation Discovery's annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ campaign during Domestic Violence Awareness Month will carry on this weekend with the premiere of the new documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence. Amid the ongoing federal probe surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the upcoming documentary will further lift the lid on the connection between him and his longtime friend, Brown, illustrating an unsavoury account alleged by an aspiring dancer. Still from ID's Chris Brown: A History of Violence documentary trailer.(Investigation Discovery)

Releasing on October 27, the ID doc revives the harrowing memories of Brown’s alleged assault, domestic violence and more. Adding to that ugly list of accusations, an anonymous woman comes forward claiming that the “Under the Influence” singer raped her in 2020. (Also read: After Diddy documentary announcement, ‘Quiet on Set’ network confirms Chris Brown domestic violence title)

“Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was,” the Jane Doe says. “Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened.” She also emphasises that she received death threats after the alleged incident, presumably why she’s still concealing her identity while speaking out against Brown.

What allegedly happened between the accuser and Chris Brown on Diddy's yacht?

The R&B singer’s accuser claims that an acquaintance contacted her on December 30, 2020, inviting her to Diddy’s yacht during her Miami trip with a friend. Doe had reportedly recently shifted to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

After arriving, she realised that Brown was also there. She perceived his presence as a “sign” in the right direction, hoping to gain industry advice from the acclaimed singer. At some point during their conversation, Brown had supposedly handed her a drink, but eventually, her fuzzy memory failed her. “I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird,” she claims. “I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy.”

Per Doe’s account in the documentary, the “Turn Up the Music” crooner then took her to a bedroom where Brown allegedly engaged in a sexual encounter with her despite her being out of all sorts. “I remember I did lay back and I'm like, 'Why can't I get up?' Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said 'No' and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me,” she adds. Doe maintains that she was so “disgusted” that Brown purportedly ejaculated inside her.

After allegedly raping her, the R&B musician caught hold of her phone and left himself a text, possibly as a means to get her number. She believes that while “most girls I think would be happy,” Doe couldn’t come to terms with what had happened and it wasn’t what she wanted.

Doe also claims to have continued to contact the singer for “more clarity” on what allegedly happened between them. She seemingly only finally came around to the idea of admitting that she’d been sexually assaulted after undergoing therapy. “I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn’t. It was. It was rape,” she says.

Jane Doe's initial $20m lawsuit against Chris Brown was dismissed

Additionally, the ID documentary shows that even though she collaborated with a legal team to bring this incident to light, her case was dismissed “without prejudice” in 2022, citing “lack of prosecution,” PEOPLE reported.

Rolling Stone has also previously informed that her lawyers called off their agreement with the woman after police discovered text messages between her and Brown post the incident. Through her initial lawsuit, Doe sought $20 million in damages.

The legality of the situation has reportedly spurred back into action as Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, one of Doe’s lawyers, is representing her again. “I adore my client, and I believe what happened to her is 100% true. I feel that I failed her as an attorney because I couldn’t make her comfortable enough with me in such a short period of time where she felt 100% comfortable being forthcoming with me,” she makes a statement. Doe’s attorney, Mitchell, also firmly claims in the documentary that Brown was guilty of the charges, but the music industry saved him and other predators.

Chris Brown’s attorney denied the allegation in the documentary, accusing Doe of fabricating her claims against their client. Meanwhile, now-disgraced hip-hop mogul P. Diddy’s attorney chose not to comment while the Bad Boy Records founder is being held behind bars without bail.

The most high-profile case under Brown’s list of allegations continues to be his assault on his former girlfriend, Rihanna. Both ex-lovers were entangled in a toxic relationship in the early 2000s. He was eventually arrested for physically assaulting her before the Grammy Awards in 2009. Months later, he pleaded guilty to a felony and ultimately accepted a plea deal of community labour, five years’ probation and domestic violence counselling.

The “Forever” singer has also been embroiled in cases of offstage aggression, physical altercations and other legal struggles over the years.

“The most difficult aspect is controlling myself around the ladies. I just be ridiculous, cuz I love them so much,” a young Chris admits in archival footage in Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The new Chris Brown documentary will be out on ID on Sunday, October 27.