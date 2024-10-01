After Diddy documentary announcement, ‘Quiet on Set’ network confirms Chris Brown domestic violence title

Investigation Discovery, the true-crime network behind the eye-opening Quiet on Set docuseries, is continuing its annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ campaign with a new project announcement this October. Following up on its recent head-turning confirmation of the upcoming documentary exploring “the allegations of violent behaviour and illegal activity” surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, ID is releasing a similar title focussing on Chris Brown's years of assault charges and more. Investigation Discovery's (ID) new documentary, 'Chris Brown: A History of Violence,' premieres on October 27, 2024.

“Chris Brown’s an amazing and talented musician, but let’s call a thing a thing. He’s an abuser of women. Consistently, unapologetically,” a woman is heard speaking out against the singer in the recently released teaser trailer for the ID documentary. The chart-topping rap star’s two-decade career has significantly been marred with legal battles that infamously dig up the memory of his 2009 arrest for assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Despite his troubled past drenched in alleged instances of offstage aggression, domestic violence, and even sexual assault, the “Under the Influence” hitmaker still has an army of fans backing him up. The forthcoming Chris Brown documentary seeks to address everything under the sun. It will be out on Sunday, October 27, extending ID’s commitment to educating viewers about various forms of intimate-partner violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Watch the new Chris Brown doc teaser trailer

The teaser for Chris Brown: A History of Violence will introduce a new accuser (whose identity remains hidden) breaking their silence. Shortly after the documentary wraps up on October 27, The View co-host Sunny Hostin will initiate a discussion with experts on domestic violence, which is a “ very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation.”

In its third year of partnership with No More Foundation, ID’s No Excuse for Abuse campaign will open a probe into Brown’s case spanning decades while reopening the chapters of the music star’s childhood.

Backed by Ample Entertainment, the new Chris Brown documentary’s official synopsis reads: “charts Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”