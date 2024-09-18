New Diddy doc announced after arrest: Quiet on Set network spearheading project while 50 Cent's series also awaited

A new docuseries mapping the fall of beleaguered artist Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from his mogul-status reign over the rap industry is officially in the works. True crime network Investigation Discovery (ID), responsible for exposing the dark truth of children's network Nickelodeon in Quiet on Set' is helming the project. 2017 Billboard Music Awards – Photo Room - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 21/05/2017 - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)

The disturbing reality check's producer, Maxine Productions, is also ready to drop the curtain on the alleged horrors led by the Bad Boy Records founder, as cited in the recently unsealed indictment charging him with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, racketeering conspiracy; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

ID's press release confirmed that the yet-to-be-titled project will explore “the allegations of violent behaviour and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul. As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviours and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unravelling allegations of a pattern of depravity.”

This announcement comes months after it was revealed that Netflix had won the “bidding war” for a different docuseries—now reportedly titled “Diddy Do It?”—produced by Diddy's rap game rival, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson.

This is a developing story.