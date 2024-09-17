Diddy's Miami raid discovery: ‘Freak Off’ supplies, AR-15s, narcotics found by feds in home

According to the wide-ranging federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday, September 17, consequential details regarding the March raids of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami pads have come to light. Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday, September 16, roughly six months after feds raided his luxurious mansions in Miami and Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Federal officials reportedly seized “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” the document, obtained by Page Six, reveals. The indictment also notes that three AR-15s with “defaced serial numbers” and a drum magazine were discovered during the March investigation.

Diddy, who was charged with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; racketeering conspiracy; and transportation to engage in prostitution on Tuesday, is accused of pulling female individuals and male sex workers – at times in a drugged-up state – into sexual performances dubbed as “Freak Off” in the official docs. The indictment alleges Combs “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals.” Allegations dating back to 2008 listed in the indictment claim that in addition to numerous instances of sexual misconduct, the Revolt founder threatened and forced women for years to conceal his actions and “protect his reputation.”

What happened during the alleged wild parties organised by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Diddy’s sprawling business empire has also been dragged into the complaint for its purported involvement in illegal activities and engaging in “acts of intimidation, manipulation, bribery and threats of retaliation” to secure “absolute loyalty” from those who may have witnessed the crime committed by “member and associated of the enterprise.

Untamed bacchanals organised by the Bad Boy Records founder would involve the stocked-up presence of “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting” in rooms. The disgraced rapper’s staff members were also required to clean hotel rooms after these “Freak Off” to “mitigate room damage.” Additionally, employees would ostensibly arrange travel for the victims, order IV fluids and wads of cash for their boss to allegedly pay the “commercial sex workers.”

The indictment further paints a disturbing image of the wild drug and sex-filled parties in question as Diddy would allegedly “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair.” These encounters would ultimately result in injuries “that took days or weeks to heal.”

Diddy had the upper hand and controlled nearly every aspect of his alleged victims' lives

As is established in the documents, Combs apparently had control over his victims. He would allegedly threaten to “withhold financial support” and supposedly even track their whereabouts. Moreover, victims reportedly had no say in their involvement with Combs. The indictment alleges that they couldn’t say no to him “without risking their financial or job security or without repercussions in the form of physical or emotional abuse.”

Additionally, the documents maintain that the Bad Boy for Life would secure incriminating recordings of these “Freak Offs” as collateral to buy victims’ obedience and silence.

Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday. Like before, his attorney again denied all allegations and intends to “fight like hell” in court to have his client released from custody.