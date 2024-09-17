Charges against Diddy revealed in unsealed federal indictment after Manhattan arrest

According to a federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking racketeering. The embattled hip-hop mogul was arrested on Monday, September 16, in Manhattan. Rapper Sean Diddy Combs arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.(REUTERS)

The “Bad Boy for Life” was taken into custody nearly six months after federal agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami mansion in connection with sex crime accusations levelled against him in numerous lawsuits.

Despite being accused of sexually and physically assaulting several people, the Bad Boy Records founder has constantly denied the allegations. He unloaded a similar narrative in his suit against his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who similarly accused her ex-partner of a decadelong pattern of accuse that purportedly began when she was 19 years old.

Although he quickly settled the lawsuit filed by her in November 2023, he was compelled to take a U-turn earlier this year when CNN exposed an old footage from 2016, capturing Combs savagely beating and dragging Cassie in a now-closed hotel lobby. Puff Daddy subsequently released an “apology” video on Instagram, which did not even once mention his then-girlfriend.

The disgraced rapper and his attorney have repeatedly denied major allegations against him. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo maintained the same stance on Tuesday morning as he told the media outside the courthouse that his client would plead not guilty while he “fight(s) like hell” to get his client released.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.