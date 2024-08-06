Diddy FBI tapes suspected to be the cause of Ben Affleck-JLo's divorce rumours?

Showbiz gossip has been all about Bennifer 2.0 since the year started, with the once-beloved couple's marriage now on the rocks. A flurry of headlines around their marital woes indicates an inevitably fateful end on the horizon. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been charting separate courses for months during a timeline that has also been consumed with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs' fall from hip-hop heaven. (FILES) US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. Jennifer Lopez said on May 31, 2024 that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (AFP / Michael Tran)

Amid rumours of the Gigli costars' impending divorce, numerous theories have seen the light of the day as to why the pair may be headed towards a messy split despite their ultimate reunion. American record executive Marion Hugh “Suge” Knight Jr dropped his take on the matter in a recent episode of his podcast.

The controversial Death Row Records co-founder and former CEO's latest bold claim about the Hollywood stars' marriage harks back to when “Jenny From the Block” was still romantically involved with Diddy. The former couple started dating in 1999 before splitting up in 2001. The “On the Floor” hitmaker cited infidelity as the reason why in a Vibe interview. A May 2024 Rolling Stone adds to that conversation, stating that the former Bad Boy rapper tried to get Lopez back after their breakup.

Suge Knight's bold claims about Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez's rumoured impending divorce

As for Suge Knight's remarks about Lopez's marriage with Affleck hanging by a thread, he believes that The Accountant actor got his hands on Diddy's FBI tapes from when the disgraced record producer's Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided in March of this year.

Breaking down his conspiracy theory, Knight said: “They go raid Puffy’s house and they get all these videos of J. Lo doing this and J. Lo doing that.” Knight also recalled the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting with Diddy at the centre, which also made Lopez the focus of unwelcome headlines. The then-Hollywood IT couple was arrested and detained for their involvement in the shooting. However, charges against Lopez were shortly dropped.

Knight reiterated the old narrative in his “Collect Calls With Suge Knight” podcast episode, saying, “And they know the fact that J. Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life and she knew it was Puffy’s.”

The Death Row Records co-founder also emphasised that the FBI handed the alleged footage implicating Lopez in the act to Affleck as a “solid” before they went public. “It’s a white man who got respect in the white world,” Knight says of the Air actor/director. “I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife.'”

He added: “I’m quite sure they headed for divorce because that’s a man who had a good life. Great parents don’t spend a lot of money. Ain’t tripping off paparazzi, he’s living his life. He got his own team. She done brought all that extra sh*t out and now that motherf**ker. He want out.”

Suge Knight, a former rap mogul himself, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in October 2018 for industry veteran Terry Carter's murder in a hit-and-run incident on the set of the movie Straight Outta Compton in 2015. He started hosting his podcast from prison in October 2023.

More about the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting

In a July 2000 interview, the “On the Floor” songstress told British Elle the nightclub shooting was a “complete nightmare,” saying, “I was scared to death in the car. I had absolutely no idea what was going on. No one did.”

In April 2024, Shyne, the rapper-turned-politician, voiced his side of the story in an interview with Channel 5 Belize, calling himself Diddy's “Fall Guy” in the 1999 shooting. At the time, Diddy, though arrested and charged in connection to the mishap, was ultimately acquitted, whereas Shyne (Moses Michael Levi Barrow) was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr's eye-grabbing $30 million civil lawsuit against Combs, highlighting cases of sexual assault and harassment, also alleges that Diddy “shared that he was responsible for the shooting in the nightclub in New York City with rapper Shyne.” The same complaint also states that Lopez served as a gun mule for her then-boyfriend as she “carried the firearm into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual.”