Johnny Wactor murder: LAPD releases chilling photos of General Hospital star's alleged killers who are still absconding

The Los Angeles Police Department has released eerie surveillance photos of ‘General Hospital’ star Johnny Wactor’s alleged killers, and their getaway vehicle. The suspects are still on the loose. LAPD releases chilling images of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s alleged killers (@LAPDPIO/X, Scott Kirkland/ABC via AP)

The 37-year-old was shot dead in downtown Los Angeles while he was walking back to his car after a late-night shift as a bartender. The armed robbers who killed him were trying to steal his catalytic converter from his car.

One of the suspects shot Wactor, and the crime was committed “without provocation,” police told KTLA. The suspects then fled in a 2018 four-door black Infiniti Q50 with a tan-coloured interior, which they had stolen.

The LAPD has now released surveillance images which show two of the suspects in light-coloured hooded sweatshirts, and one man in a black hoodie. The post, shared on X, mentions that ‘Suspect 1’ has a tattoo above his left eye and on his right cheek. No other physical descriptions of the suspects have been provided.

The post is captioned, “LAPD News: Detectives have released a community alert related to a homicide that occurred on May 25, 2024.”

Johnny Wactor’s cause of death

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles on the morning of May 25. Wactor died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death has been listed as a homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Wactor was killed while he and a female co-worker were walking to their cars. Wactor’s brother, Grant, also previously said that he was killed without any provocation.

“He did not confront them,” Grant said. “He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.” Grant also said that the suspects “weren't expecting anybody to walk up on them, so they got scared. And there's nothing more dangerous than a coward with a gun in his hand.”

The LAPD is seeking the public's help in fimding the killers. They have urged anybody with information to call the department’s Central Bureau Homicide division, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.