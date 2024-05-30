General Hospital star Johnny Wactor's last words before tragic death revealed

Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Saturday by armed robbers who were trying to steal his catalytic converter from his car. His brother revealed that the fatal shooting occurred when the General Hospital star was walking to his vehicle alongside a female co-worker. Anita Joy, who was friends with Wactor for 8 years, has now revealed his tragic last words. General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s cause of death has been revealed (Scott Kirkland/ABC via AP)(AP)

General Hospital star's tragic last words revealed

Joy shared her plight, saying, “I've needed a few days to collect myself before saying anything here, but I need to share his story,” in an emotional post shared on Instagram Thursday. She continued, “I have a responsibility to Johnny,” adding, “I am his voice now because otherwise he would have possibly been alone and he hasn't.”

She went on to reveal how the 37-year-old actor was “senselessly” killed by “a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking.” While she admitted that the tragic loss of her friend has left her “angry” and “sad,” she is “here for Johnny's justice.”

“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of [downtown Los Angeles] in the dark hours of 3 a.m,” Joy revealed. She added that “everything happened in an instant.”

Joy said that they “cautiously approached” the armed robbers, thinking that “the car was being towed.” “We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace,” she recalled.

Johnny Wactor saved his friend from getting shot

The woman then confessed how the Supercell actor shielded her from being shot. “Johnny was between me and the man who shot him,” she said. “As I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded ‘Nope! Shot!’”

“We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me,” Joy continued, adding that a security guard named Bryan used her denim jacket to tie around Wactor to stop the bleeding but “it was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay,” she wrote.