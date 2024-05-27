Mike Tyson suffers medical issue during flight to Los Angeles: Is fight against Jake Paul in peril?

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's team acknowledged that he encountered a medical issue while flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday. Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The fight is scheduled for July 20.(AP)

Tyson, 57, grew nauseated and dizzy, prompting flight attendants to ask customers if there was a doctor on board to help.

The incident occurs just weeks before the boxing legend upcoming fight with social media star Jake Paul. It is scheduled to take place in Texas in July.

According to In Touch Weekly, a message was sent over the tannoy system inquiring whether there was a doctor on board.

Paramedics boarded the jet, which had already been delayed by two hours in Miami due to an air conditioning issue, when it arrived in Los Angeles to offer immediate treatment to the 57-year-old.

According to an eyewitness, “He was in first class, but we were in an exit row.” The passengers were told to remain on the plane so that paramedics could enter.

When the jet arrived in LAX, there was another 25-minute halt while medics treated Tyson.

How's Mike Tyson's condition now?

While he was feeling dizzy in the plane, a spokesperson informed that the ring icon is now “doing great”.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” his representatives told The New York Post. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Is Mike Tyson still consuming marijuana?

Tyson has earlier claimed to using marijuana on a regular basis. However, he has stopped consuming it while training to face Paul because it is on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation's list of illegal substances.

Speaking to USA TODAY Sports, his spokesperson, Joann Mignano said that "he only stopped as a means of following all of the rules." However, he is still an ardent supporter for the medical benefits of cannabis for his own and others' well-being.

In recent weeks, the bout has been criticised, notably because of the significant age difference between the two boxers.

"I don't see too many people critical about it. Look at this," Tyson stated in a press conference held earlier this month.

When a reporter indicated there were detractors, Tyson responded, "Who? Name me somebody. You? Who?"

After his retirement in 2005, Tyson fought against t Roy Jones in an exhibition in November 2020 in California.