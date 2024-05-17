Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul ‘scripted’? Press conference witnesses nasty back and forth ahead of July fight

In possibly the most bizarre and unlikely showdowns in professional boxing, 57-year-old Mike Tyson will put his gloves back on on July 20, facing off against YouTube sensation Jake Paul (27). Ahead of their slated fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the unimaginable pair unleashed contentious fury at a press conference on Thursday. Scenes from Thursday's press conference hyping the upcoming boxing mega-event Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, slated to stream live on Netflix on July 20.

This wasn't the first time Tyson and Paul—now being labelled as the most curious pair in recent boxing history—came face to face to promote their dreaded July 20 match, which will stream on Netflix. Flashing their swaggering bravado, as is usually shown off at such events, the duo's clash is allegedly also being torn down as a “scripted” event waiting to happen.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has commissioned the showdown as a professional contest. However, the accompanying brouhaha, tagging along with the fest to elicit fanfare and anticipation, has led many to mull over speculative conjecture.

Paul, deemed to be in his prime at 25, is standing at a score of 9-1, with his only loss incurred against Tommy Fury. On the other hand, Tyson's experienced chops in the boxing ring have dealt out a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts. Despite his leading position, senior peers, like former champ Deontay Wilder, have vocalised their concern about Tyson getting back in action, that too against Paul.

Worried about Tyson's well-being, Wilder told Sportsbook Review, “I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber… I think it’s bad the commission has licensed Mike Tysonbecause he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is. That’s how people get hurt—God forbid he gets hurt.”

Despite all these concerns for Tyson rising in the background, the 57-year-old legend, who's also avidly known as a Hollywood figure in contemporary pop culture, continues to make his media presence felt. In the latest bout of press conferences this week, things took a nasty turn when he and Paul exchanged words of fury-laced with expletives, with the crowd joining in unison to greet Paul with chants rife with foul language.

What happened at the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference in Arlington, Texas

Addressing claims (and the deafening boos from the crowd) that the upcoming Netflix boxing mega-event is rigged or scripted, Jake Paul said, “Well, clearly they don’t have a high IQ in here, but that’s a federal crime.”

Emcee Brian Custer gestured Tyson to respond to the accusations as well, questioning him if he had been asked to lose to Paul. He ultimately replied, “Well, just come to the fight and you’ll see… I started Jake off and I'm going to finish him.”

Paul also joined the crowd clapping back at him with the expletive-laded chants, “F**k Jake Paul.” Eventually, Tyson also chimed in jokingly. Landing a snappy comeback, Paul retorted, “Hey, I hope you all keep the same energy when I knock this old man the f**k out.”

Custer stirred the pot by raising a similar concern as Wilder's previous statement: “Mike Tyson is risking serious injury against a powerful 27-year-old, who is in his prime; what do you say to that?”

Tyson brashly called out Paul: “I don't know if he's in his prime. He's fat. He should be lean and mean; he's fat and funky.”

Keeping a straight face, Jake name-dropped the former undisputed world heavyweight champion, James “Buster” Douglas, who was initially deemed an underdog in the 90's until he knocked out Tyson in February 1990, serving him his first career's first defeat.

Paul retaliated, “Hey, Buster Douglas was fat." Tyson agreed, but grudgingly shot him down, saying, “I know, but you're no Buster Douglas.”

“I'm better… and I'm going to end you quicker than he did. And you'll remember that forever,” Paul was ready with his answer. He continued, "You started me off, I appreciate that. I love you. I love you, like a father loves his son, but I must discipline you. You’re going down, old man.’’

Tyson could only respond with a scoffing and feeble, “I love you too.”

Paul continued to drag Tyson into this war of words: “What I promise to the people is on July 20th, Mike will be put to sleep, and he will feel my power, and I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time.” His swear words didn't end there, as he maintained his bombastic machismo on display.

The scene didn't end well either, as someone from the crowd insinuated that Mike Tyson is a “gimmick,” and Paul fanned the flames.

The upcoming professional boxing match, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, between the rising pro boxer and the former undisputed heavyweight world champion, will be globally streamed live by Netflix on July 20, 2024, from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.