Lala Kent-Katie Maloney's friendship on the rocks? Wild Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion continues Tuesday | Preview

The new Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion episode will be here before you know it. Even though the cast has wrapped up the Season 11 action, Bravo boss Andy Cohen has rounded up Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump and some others to stir the pot again. Sneak peek: Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix during Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Part.(Bravo)

Looking back at the disastrous black hole that was VPR Season 11, the cast members begrudgingly vocalise their thoughts and whatnot about each other. The mayhem inevitably builds to an emotional climax, and the next episode will have them exclaiming, “What the f-ck is going on?”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 17 release date and time

According to Bravo, the second reunion mayhem of the three-part epilogue following the Season 11 finale continues on Tuesday, May 21, at 8/7c. Catch up on the uncensored episodes online the next day on Peacock.

What to expect from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Part 2?

Other cast members join the mess: Ally Lewber and Jo Wenberg will reunite with the main cast members. Ultimately, Jo's presence rehashes memories of some old piping-hot drama.

While on one side, host Andy Cohen presses Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz to open up about their secret makeout in Vegas, he's left feeling dazed about the possibility of Schwartz dating Wenberg during Season 11.

Wenberg iterates, that she and Schwartz were “basically, like, dating” whilst filming for the recent VPR Season 11. However, her claims don't reflect Schwartz's claims of only “hooking up” with her “sporadically.”

Despite her initial crossfire with Wenberg and her former relationship with Schwartz, Katie starts seeing things more clearly in the Season 11 Reunion. Turning to Jo, Katie says, "I felt really bad for you because it seemed like he was being very elusive, and you saw the relationship very differently." Responding to the shocking turn of events, Jo is stunned by Katie's empathy and says, “I'm literally on planet Mars right now… What just happened?”

More speculations about Jo and Schwartz's relationship emerge, and the castmates don't hide their true expressions of bewilderment when each revelation becomes headline news. Ultimately, Katie calls out her ex-husband on his “f-ck boy behaviour," and this moment resonates with Brock Davies and Scheana previously shaming him for being a “sh*** husband" to Maloney. Davies even goes as far as tearing Schwartz's self-importance, saying, “You tore away all the confidence that woman ever had in herself… After the continuing betrayal of your actual marriage.”

Lala Kent vs. Katie Maloney: In the Reunion Part 2 sneak peek, Cohen repeatedly asks significantly important questions about where the duo's friendship is headed as a heated argument breaks out between them.

Kent and Maloney are divided on Katie's behaviour, differing on and off-camera. Lala presses Katie for threatening her livelihood. Despite bonding over each other's resolve to deliver, Lala reiterates that Katie hasn't been her “authentic” self this season many times over. She also lays out the communication gap between them and denounces Katie for threatening to “burn (her) livelihood to the ground,” and the shift, wherein she was treating Lala as she is “the enemy.”

Meanwhile, Schwartz accuses Katie of being “terrified of coming off publicly as not Team Ariana.” However, Ariana is wholeheartedly Team Katie in this mess and backs her best friend: “Katie is also not someone who acts differently because of public anything. She's always herself, she has been for 11 seasons… and she's been hated for it, so why would that change now? The insinuation that Katie is not 100% authentic all the time.” Lala, on the other hand, is not on the same page as Ariana and believes that Katie hasn't been authentic this season.

Additionally, the next episode will also go over Ariana's disconnect with Scheana after the Lake Tahoe trip, whilst Katie bursts out with a surprising revelation. Bravo's press release also stated, “Ally reflects on her future with James and sets clear boundaries for his behaviour. Sandoval draws James’ fury when he suggests Mya doesn’t belong to Ariana.”