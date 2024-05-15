Exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix forced to meet at Vanderpump Rules reunion

The Vanderpump Rules reunion series started off Tuesday night with the first of three special episodes. The cast reunited one year after "Scandoval," with former partners Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval sitting in the same semi-circle and acknowledged each other's existence for the first time since last season's reunion. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval during Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion.(Bravo)

The trailer for the customary post-finale sitdown hinted at shocks to come as the main cast gathered in Los Angeles to discuss the events of season 11, which began filming just after last year's Scandoval season concluded.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The last episode, which aired on May 7, concluded on an explosive note when Madix fled a cast event early after refusing to film with Sandoval, who had approached her for an attempted taped apology. The exes have been communicating through a third party and have not directly filmed together this season.

Season 11 followed the aftermath of a national scandal in which co-star Sandoval's secret affair with former castmate Rachel Leviss was revealed. As a result, Leviss departed the blockbuster series, which set viewership records with its finale and reunion last year, to confront the problem.

What did the reunion have for Sandoval and Madix?

The most popular storyline this season was Sandoval and his ex partner Madix cohabiting inside the same home following the Scandoval affair.

Madix had already filed a petition to force the sale of their $2 million property. During the reunion, the former partners stated that they couldn't legally discuss whether or not the house was for sale. However, Madix, who has apparently purchased a new house in Los Angeles, stated, “I’ve been in an Airbnb and then living in New York. At the current moment, no [I’m not living there], I did not spend the night there last night.”

Sandoval also addressed claims levelled against him by Leviss.“Looking back, I think she’s a f-cking coward. And I think her sitting here and preaching to everybody that she’s moving on, but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just ridiculous,”. Sandoval criticised the iHeartMedia “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast, which she left due to mental health issues and unequal pay for herself and her co-stars. “We both did this. We both chose to do it. We’re both responsible.”

How have both the exes moved on in life?

Sandoval is now seeing Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Victoria Lee Robinson, while Madix is starring in Broadway's Chicago, she is also hosting this summer’s Love Island. The busy cast is taking a break from filming this summer before heading back into production for season 12.