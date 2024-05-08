Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion: Ariana Maddix has had enough of Tom Sandoval | Watch the explosive trailer

Bravo has unveiled the first look at the upcoming three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion this May! The special preview is brimming with excuses and tears. It promises an equally high-on-drama chapter with unprecedented revelations as Tuesday’s shocking season finale. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval during Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion.(Bravo)

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz and Brock Davies will join Bravo boss Andy Cohen for more eye-widening truth bombs next week.

With sky-high tensions mounting, Ariana and Sandoval's rift-creating drama will never settle. The VPR squad's decade-long arduous journey will reach its teary-eyed climax on Tuesday.

Bravo has yet to announce Season 12 officially. Before that happens, the reality show will be going on a hiatus this Summer, allowing its cast members to soak in the heat and revel in a time of leisure off-cameras.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion release date

The whole gang will be reuniting to relive the final moments of the Season 11 finale and give their real-time reactions to the ordeal of the recently concluded season. According to Just Jared, Season 11 amassed an average of 4.5 million viewers across all platforms. VPR Season 11 is now officially the most-watched Bravo original season on Peacock.

While the future of Season 13 is still blurry, we still have a lot to catch up on with the cast in the three-part reunion special commencing on May 14, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. All VPR episodes (extended and uncensored) start streaming on Peacock the next day.

On top of that, media reports have also signalled another incoming special episode, titled Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed, to roll out never-before-seen moments of Season 11 on May 29, 2024, after the final part of the reunion is over.

What to expect from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion?

Ariana Madix firmly established during a heated moment of the Season 11 finale that she didn’t want to film with her ex. The new sneak peek at the forthcoming reunion episodes again shows her reiterating the same sentiment through tears: “I just want you away from me… I just want you gone.”

As previously affirmed by Lisa Vanderpump in an interview with US Weekly, fans can expect to see that “it ends up with us all in tears.” The first reunion teaser agreeably lets the same tearful picture sink in as Andy Cohen rehashes all the twists and turns of the heart-breaking season that has got everyone on edge.

All About Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Part 1

Much like the trailer teases the cast member feeling rattled, the preview begins with Sandoval playing on the defensive. The emotionally heavy air of the set is palpably felt through the screen. Bravo’s press release revealed that Sandoval will be called out for his poor decisions. On the flip side of the story, Ariana is engaging herself on Broadway with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. Once again, Ariana and Tom’s shared house in LA hangs off in the middle.

As for the other cast members, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies “discuss the turbulence in their marriage.” Once Brock describes Scheana and Summer’s impact on his life, everyone breaks down in tears.

Lastly, “Lala challenges Katie’s authenticity about her feelings toward Ariana.”