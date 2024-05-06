Tom Brady's much-anticipated Netflix roast special was meant to be a fun and lighthearted event, full of jokes aimed at the football legend. However, some of the jokes didn't quite hit the mark and fell flat, much like a dropped interception on the field. Targeted zingers towards tight end Travis Kelce didn’t seem to appeal audience much, and a comment about Kim Kardashian allegedly went too far, sparking outrage online. The special, which featured stars like Robert Kraft, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski, has taken a turn for the worse (at least among the fans of Swift and Kardashian.) Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fans slam Tom Brady’s Netflix show for shading Kelce and ‘black men’ remark

Tom Brady calls NFL fans ‘14 years old’

After roasting Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, the 46-year-old went straight after the most hyped team in the NFL right now - the Kansas City Chiefs. The legendary quarterback didn't mince his words when referring to Chiefs Tight End Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift, calling the new fanbase of the NFL ‘14-year-old girls’. “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest… it helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls,” he remarked. Earlier reports suggested that Super Bowl 2024 saw a significant boost in viewership due to Taylor Swift’s fandom.

Fans didn’t look very happy with the comment made and slammed the host as clout chaser. “It's disappointing to see Tom Brady resorting to using Taylor Swift for clout with such terrible material. Not funny, just tasteless.” A fan wrote on X, sharing the clip. “Not the high school a*s drags - all just because you are mad at someone for passing your stats,” wrote another calling the remark as “jealousy.” “A football player having to talk about the biggest popstar in the world for some cheap laughs. How sad.” Wrote one more.

Hinchcliffe' remark on Kim Kardashian draws flak

If the Swift saga wasn't enough, Brady's remarks about Skims founder Kim Kardashian made things even worse. But first, Kim herself took the stage and addressed the relationship rumours with Brady for the first time. "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape," Kim delivered sarcastically.

After around 2 hours of brutal roasting, Brady himself took the stage and fired back at everyone one by one. Addressing Kim he said, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," the host remarked. "Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad." He added seemingly referring to West.

However, what drew the most flak was not actually from Brady, but Tony Hinchcliffe taking a shot at Kim Kardashian during the Tom Brady Netflix roast special where he delivered, “She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

“That’s not even funny… men are so dumb.” Wrote a netizen. “This is just blatant misogyny. But what can you expect from a disgusting white man,” chimed in another. “I don't support her but this guy has no right to hate on her like that, she doesn't deserve all that.” One more added. “sl*t shaming women infront of a crowd of people and making women the butt of a joke for absolutely no reason is so disrespectful. He should lose his job. So unprofessional.”