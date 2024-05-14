IKEA partners with Rhenus to set up warehouse in Delhi-NCR near Gurugram

IKEA, the Swedish furnishing brand, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rhenus, a global logistics leader, to set up an over 1.5 lakh sq ft warehousing facility near Gurugram to provide home delivery services in the Delhi-NCR region. IKEA, the Swedish furnishing brand, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rhenus, a global logistics leader, to set up an over 1.5 lakh sq ft warehousing facility near Gurugram (Representational photo)(Bloomberg)

The warehouse is expected to go live early next year, the company said in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: IKEA reveals online, offline plan for Gurugram, to start delivery from...

The upcoming facility stands as one of the most sought-after destinations for warehousing logistics services with excellent connectivity to all consumption areas in and around NCR (National Capital Region). Located close to Gurugram, the facility sprawls over an area of 1.5 lakh sq ft and is well-connected via rail, road, and air, the company said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, Rhenus will establish a state-of-the-art warehouse facility capable of storing and fulfilling over 7000 products. This initiative ensures seamless doorstep delivery to the customers in the Delhi-NCR region. This will enable the company to fulfill the majority of the orders within 24 hours, it said.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman wins ₹3k relief after suing Ikea for charging ₹20 for carry bag: Report

The technology integration will help enhance flexibility and cost-effectiveness in managing the furniture major’s supply chain.

In India, the northern region holds significant potential for the home furnishing industry. With cities such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram experiencing a surge in real estate development, the demand for home furnishings has witnessed a corresponding increase. Catering to the rising demand, IKEA has plans to launch its omni-channel presence in the region starting mid-2025, reaching customers across Delhi NCR and surrounding markets, it said.

“Bringing their expertise and experience in growing IKEA in other global markets to our operations here is an exciting opportunity for both in our India journey. We share equal anticipation with our customers when it comes to our Delhi NCR expansion. We don’t just plan to scale but create a customer experience that is good for the planet and for the people. IKEA is excited to announce its first foot down in Delhi-NCR alongside Rhenus,” said Saiba Suri, Country Customer Fulfillment Manager.

Also Read: 5 things you need to know about India's ghost shopping malls and the challenges faced in repurposing them

“As we expand our partnership from a European base to a global scale, our journey with IKEA is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. This new warehousing project in India is not just an expansion of our operations, but a bold step towards a more inclusive and diverse global presence,” said Vivek Arya, Regional CEO, Rhenus India.

IKEA and Rhenus have been collaborating since 1988 across various countries, including Europe, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Bulgaria.