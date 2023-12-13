IKEA reveals online, offline plan for Gurugram, to start delivery from...

New Delhi: Furniture retailer Ikea will start delivering its products in Gurugram through the online mode next year, Susanne Pulverer, the company's CEO for India, said in an interview. An employee walks long a road ahead of the opening of the Ikea store in Hitech City on the outskirts of Hyderabad in this file photo.(Bloomberg)

The Swedish giant said it is planning an offline store in Haryana's most prosperous city two years later.

Currently, Ikea delivers product in Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. With this, Gurugram will become the first north Indian city to receive the furniture seller's delivery services.

The CEO revealed her plan to Business Standard at an event in the national capital.

"We are looking to open the offline store within the next two years and online sales in the next one year," she said.

The company has five stores in India and has announced two more stores in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

She, however, didn't reveal any timeline for the Noida store.

The company is planning to allow e-commerce in locations where it has stores.

She also said that IKEA is planning to increase sourcing from within India.

She said India is one of the company's priority markets in the world.

IKEA sources 30 percent of its products from India.