Deepika-Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek, John-Bipasha: 10 unforgettable magazine covers featuring Bollywood exes and couples

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, there are some iconic Bollywood couples – and former couples – who set magazine covers on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Although a few of these actors are no longer together, they looked like a fairytale on the cover of magazines. Also read: Aishwarya Rai holds Abhishek Bachchan close at Holi party. See pics Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on old magazine covers. (Photo credit: L'Officiel and Vogue India/Reddit)

Sharing 10 old magazine covers on Reddit recently, a person wrote, "Some Bollywood magazine covers ft. couples." Ahead, a look at some of the ultimate power couples and former couples on the covers of Vogue India, Filmfare and more.

John Abraham, Bipasha Basu's old magazine covers

John Abraham, dressed in a black suit, kept Bipasha Basu close on their cover for Cine Blitz in 2005. Bipasha was in a white dress. The former couple ended their nine-year-long relationship in 2011, but not before they posed in a steamy cover for Filmfare in 2007. John was shirtless, while Bipasha was in a skimpy grey top. John married Priya Runchal in 2014, and Bipasha has been married to actor Karan Singh Grover since 2016.

When exes Alia-Sidharth, Ranbir-Deepika posed

Alia Bhatt and ex Sidharth Malhotra posed together on the beach for their Vogue India cover in 2016. They both flaunted their abs and wore bright orange, blue and purple beachwear. The two never confirmed their relationship or breakup. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, while Sidharth tied the knot with Kiara Advani in 2023.

In 2008, Ranbir posed with ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone on the cover of L'Officiel. She wore an elaborate white and silver outfit as the two lay down on a bed of cushions. Deepika, who married Ranveer Singh in 2018, is pregnant with their first child, due in September 2024.

Another former couple that grabbed attention for their magazine cover was Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actors reportedly dated after meeting on the sets of Aashiqui 2. They posed together for a Filmfare cover in 2017. Shraddha sat on Aditya's lap in the black-and-white picture as the two embraced each other with their eyes closed. Aditya is reportedly dating actor Ananya Panday now, while Shraddha is rumoured to be in a relationship with film writer Rahul Mody.

Magazine covers featuring iconic Bollywood couples

Magazine covers featuring couples that are married were also shared on Reddit, including Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's 2010 Vogue India cover, where she sat on his lap.

Twinkle Khanna and a shirtless Akshay Kumar posed together on a 1996 cover of Cine Blitz, while Kajol and Ajay Devgn smiled wide for their 1998 cover for Showtime magazine. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan twinned in black on their cover for Aura back in the day, while Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan looked stunning in their 2009 Filmfare cover.

