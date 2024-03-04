John Abraham's wife Priya shares inside pics from Anant Ambani pre-wedding, gives glimpse of Jamnagar accommodation

John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal joined a host of celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat over the weekend. Priya, who rarely posts pictures with John, took to Instagram to document the Ambani extravaganza, and seemingly also gave a glimpse of the villas in Jamnagar, where celebrities stayed during the three-day festivities. Also read: Step inside fancy venues for Anant Ambani's ₹1260 crore pre-wedding festivities with larger-than-life florals all around John Abraham with wife Priya Runchal in Jamnagar.

John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal's pics

Sharing sunkissed photos of herself and John Abraham poolside, Priya took to Instagram on Monday. She gave a glimpse of the couple attending an Ambani event together in Jamnagar. Priya and John twinned in ethnic white looks. She wore a white and golden lehenga outfits, while John was in a kurta look.

Earlier on Sunday, Priya also posted some pictures from a night function. She posed solo as well as with John, who was dressed in black. The couple appeared to pose for the camera in a corridor outside their room in Jamnagar, before heading to the Ambani bash. Sharing the pictures, Priya wrote in her Instagram caption, "Stayed up past my bedtime..."

Earlier, badminton player Saina Nehwal took her Instagram followers into the luxurious tents given to guests during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

About the Ambani pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in July. Between March 1-3, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar. The guest list included the who's-who of Bollywood, cricketers, politicians and business tycoons from around the world.

Singer Rihanna was at the festivities on Friday night and sang some of her biggest hits, while Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed on Saturday night. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal performed on Sunday night.

Famous faces spotted at the Ambani festivities included Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, among many others. Microsoft founder Bill Gates and girlfriend Paula Hurd as well as Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, were also in attendance.

