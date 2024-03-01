Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant have arranged glamorous tents as guests' accommodation, Saina Nehwal shares video. Watch

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar in July. However, pre-wedding celebrations for the event are set to begin on Friday. Saina Nehwal, who will also be attending the grand bash along with the several other guests in Jamnagar, shared a video of the luxurious glamping-like accommodation provided for the guests. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre wedding live: Check out video of glamorous tent accommodation for guests) Saina Nehwal shared a view of her glamping-like accommodation space.

Saina shares the accommodation space

In a video shared on her Instagram account on Friday, Saina was seen enjoying the beautifully decorated space outside a huge tent. There were several other tents that were visible too. Saina then went inside the glamping space to guide viewers on how it all looked from inside. The first space was spread out like a living room area with a pair of sofa sets. The room inside, which was separated with huge white curtain-like fabric, had the bed, a huge TV in front with a small reading table just beside. Saina shared the video with the caption, “The perfect Ambani wedding (heart eyes emoticons).” She used the hashtags, Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant, Anant Radhika engagement, and Jamnagar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More details

Several stars and prominent figures have arrived for the grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan; singer Rihanna; multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone; Shah Rukh Khan along with his family; Salman Khan; Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone; and Rani Mukerji among others.

On Thursday, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. A paparazzo account also shared a video of the food platter they were served for lunch. It included rice, dal, sweets, salad and more delicious treats.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place