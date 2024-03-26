Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan's epic Holi party with friends. See pics

Aishwarya Rai celebrated Holi on Monday with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and their friends. Aishwarya and Abhishek also posed together in photos that were shared by a fan page on X (Formerly Twitter). Daughter Aaradhya was also seen with the actors in a group photo. Also read: Aishwarya Rai celebrates Holika Dahan with Abhishek Bachchan; Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda share pics Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated Holi 2024 with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Inside pics from Holi bash

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan dressed up in white for the Holi party. The trio smiled big in a group photo with friends, who were also drenched in coloured water and yellow and green Holi colours.

Amid rumours about their marriage, Aishwarya kept Abhishek close in one of the photos, as they posed with friends. There was also a photo of Aishwarya with Aaradhya and a friend. A cute pet dog was also seen with them in the sun-kissed photo.

Aishwarya joined Bachchan family for Holika Dahan

A day before the Holi party, Aishwarya was spotted at the Holika Dahan celebration at the Bachchan home in Mumbai. She joined Abhishek and family as they lit up a bonfire on Sunday night.

In the pictures shared by Navya Naveli Nanda, the family can be seen during the festivities. Alongside Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also featured in the photos. Abhishek also posted a few pictures and a video of the bonfire. He wrote on Instagram, “May the Holika burn all evil away. Happy Holi!”

Bachchan family's intimate Holi celebration

On Monday, Navya also shared a Holi post featuring inside photos of her celebrating the colourful festival at home with grandparents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Navya sat on mom Shweta's lap in one of the pictures. Navya also shared a photo of Jaya playing Holi.

