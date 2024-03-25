Aishwarya Rai celebrates Holika Dahan with Abhishek Bachchan; Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda share pics

The Bachchan family celebrated Holika Dahan this year with gusto at their Mumbai home, Prateeksha. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda shared glimpses of their celebrations. Amitabh Bachchan, taking to his blog, shared old photos from when he celebrated the festival with his family. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda celebrate Holika Dahan.

Amitabh shares ‘then and now’ pics

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also shared pictures from film sets which showed him playing Holi. The actor also posted a photo of Abhishek from Holika Dahan on Sunday night. The actor was seen in a white kurta pyjama and beige Nehru jacket. He also posted several photos of himself as he met fans on Sunday. The old black and white photos of Holi showed a young Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan smeared with colours, spending time with their kids.

Amitabh Bachchan shared old and new pictures as he celebrated Holi.

Amitabh Bachchan posted photos of himself as he met fans on Sunday.

Amitabh wishes fans on Holi

Amitabh captioned the post, "Then .. and now. Greetings and wishes for Holi .. the happiness and the joy of everlasting colours of fulfilment and gaiety and merriment ..have lost count of the number of Holi celebrations at Prateeksha ..God has been kind ... and the kindness of the Ef and the well-wishers, galore ..My individual gratitude to all the Ef at the GOJ for their wishes and their colours and their cards and letters .. and most importantly their love .. may each coloured celebration be eternal in your lives and filled with happiness and just .. happiness."

Navya gives glimpse of Aishwarya

Navya shared a string of photos on her Instagram. She posed in front of the Holika Dahan fire in the first photo. She was seen in a white suit. The next picture showed Abhishek sitting infront of the bonfire. Navya also gave a glimpse of the gulal (colours) kept in jars. A photo showed Navya and Abhishek applying tika (mark) on each other's forehead. Aishwarya Rai was seen standing near them with a tika on her forehead. She was dressed in a white and black outfit and also sported sindoor (vermillion).

Abhishek shares post too

Several other people were also seen near them. Navya also shared a photo of the bonfire. She captioned the post in Hindi, "Holi Dahan (black heart and folded hands emojis)." Abhishek posted a few pictures and a video of the bonfire. He wrote, "May the Holika burn all evil away. Happy Holi!"

