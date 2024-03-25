Jaya Bachchan plays with pichkari, Amitabh Bachchan is drenched in colours in pics from their Holi celebrations

The Bachchan family celebrated Holi together with a lot of colours and gujiyas! In a new Instagram post, Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures from their Holi celebrations, which included Jaya Bachchan playing with a pichkari, and Amitabh Bachchan sharing a sweet frame with Jaya and Navya. Plus, there was also special delicacies for the occasion, which included gujiyas! (Also read: Aishwarya Rai celebrates Holika Dahan with Abhishek Bachchan; Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda share pics) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan shared a sweet frame with Navya Naveli Nanda.

Holi with the Bachchans

In the new pictures which Navya shared on her Instagram account, she was seen in a white kurti, playing with dry colours. A video showed buckets filled with colours and water guns for use. A second picture had Amitabh, Jaya and Navya posing for the camera. Amitabh chose a white kurta pyjama which he paired with a cream-coloured shawl. Jaya held a pichkari in her hands in another picture and looked ready to spray colours on her target. “Rang Barse,” Navya captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan also shared a picture from the Holi celebration. She shared the frame with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. She captioned it with a white heart emoticon.

Bachchans celebrate Holika Dahan

The Bachchan family had also celebrated Holika Dahan together. A photo shared by Navya had Abhishek applying tika (mark) on her forehead. Aishwarya Rai was seen standing behind with a red tika on her forehead. She was dressed in a white and black outfit and also sported sindoor (vermillion).

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wished his fans on the occasion and shared a bunch of throwback pictures of playing Holi with his family over the years. 'Then .. and now. Greetings and wishes for Holi .. the happiness and the joy of everlasting colours of fulfilment and gaiety and merriment ..have lost count of the number of Holi celebrations at Prateeksha ..God has been kind ... and the kindness of the Ef and the well-wishers, galore," read an excerpt from his blog.

