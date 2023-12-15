Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shut down separation rumours with joint appearance at Ambani school event. Watch

Amid several reports of separation, actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan appeared together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day event in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the couple at the event on Friday were shared on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai reviews The Archies starring Abhishek Bachchan's nephew Agastya Nanda) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at a Mumbai event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek at Mumbai event

For the event, Aishwarya arrived in a car with her mother Brindya Rai. Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his father-actor Amitabh Bachchan and nephew Agastya Nanda at the venue. After getting out of her car, Aishwarya waved at someone and smiled. As she waited, Abhishek, Agastya and Amitabh joined her.

Aishwarya talks with Abhishek, Amitabh

Aishwarya spoke to Amitabh Bachchan as he walked in front of her with Brindya. She also held Agastya's cheek after he came and stood next to her. Abhishek was seen talking with Aishwarya and putting his arm around her as they walked inside the school.

Who wore what for the event

For the event, Aishwarya wore a black and golden suit and heels. She also carried a matching bag. Abhishek was seen in a navy blue shirt, matching pants and sneakers. Amitabh wore a colourful jacket, pants and shoes. Agastya Nanda opted for a beige jacket over a white T-shirt, denims and shoes.

About Abhishek and Aishwarya's family

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. It was an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo has shared screen space in movies such as Guru, Dhoom 2 and more. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's recent films

Abhishek was recently seen in Ghoomer. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2 which got a massive response from the audience. She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

