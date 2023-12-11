Koffee with Karan 8 promo: Aditya Roy Kapur chooses between girlfriend Ananya Panday and ex Shraddha Kapoor

On Koffee with Karan season 8 episode 8, actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will appear as guests. The new Koffee with Karan (KWK) promo dropped on Monday and gave a peek at what is to come in the upcoming episode. Aditya will be seen addressing – rather dodging – those Ananya Panday dating rumours, and also answering a question about rumoured ex-girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor, with whom he had appeared on KWK season 4 in 2014. Also read: Ananya Panday leans on rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in viral video Koffee with Karan 8 promo: Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK; the actor was asked about rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday.

Aditya was asked about Ananya and Shraddha

Arjun Kapoor almost confirmed that Aditya Roy Kapur was in relationship with Shraddha Kapoor once, when Karan Johar asked Aditya to pick between his rumoured current girlfriend Ananya and Shraddha, his Aashiqui 2 (2013) co-star.

As Karan asked Aditya, "If you were stuck in a lift with Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor, what would you do?" Arjun said, "Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata (He will definitely romance, but with whom that I don't know). As Aditya gave a stern reaction to Arjun's comment, and said ‘What?!’ Arjun told him he was 'just joking'.

“Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday," Karan also told Aditya in the KWK promo. The actor replied, “Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies." Aditya then shifted the subject by telling Karan, “Moving on."

Ananya and Aditya relationship

Ananya and Aditya have been dating for a while now. The rumours began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Karan Johar also dropped hints about Ananya and Aditya during an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7, last year. Since then, the rumoured couple has been seen at airports, and on foreign vacations. The actors are often spotted together by the paparazzi in Mumbai as well.

Recently, while appearing on an episode of KWK 8 with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya was asked about dating Aditya. She had said, "I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

When Karan asked her, “So are you in a friend zone with Aditya Roy Kapur or is it more?” Ananya had replied, “Not friends… we’re friends." Karan then quipped, “Pyaar dosti hai (love is friendship).” Ananya then added, “Best friends, we are really good friends."

