Sara Ali Khan reacts to Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar dating rumours in Koffee With Karan 8 promo featuring Ananya Panday

The next episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as the guests. As expected host-filmmaker Karan Johar asked them about their rumoured boyfriends. While Sara denied dating cricketer Shubman Gill and hinted he was in fact in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, Ananya almost confirmed her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur as she spoke about her 'aashiqui (love)'. Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to feature together on Koffee With Karan 8 Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on KWK season 8.

Koffee With Karan promo

Sara Ali Khan was dressed in red and Ananya wore black for their latest Koffee With Karan (KWK) appearance. Right at the start of the new promo, Karan was seen telling the two, "You have ex-boyfriends in common!" In response, Sara said, "Oh that's a very good start to the show." Ananya then said, "Let's address the Liger in the room." Sara told her 'no, no, no, no', seemingly hinting they were talking about Ananya's Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, who appeared on an episode with Ananya on KWK last year.

Sara and Ananya on dating rumours

When Karan asked Sara about 'alleged rumours' of her dating Ꮪhubman Gill, the actor replied, "You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara)."

Karan then asked Ananya how she was 'managing her nights', after Sara answered a question in the rapid fire round about something Ananya has that she does not. Sara had said Ananya has 'The Night Manager', the web series features Aditya in a lead role. Answering a question about her being Gumraah (another project starring Aditya) in love, Ananya said, "Ashiqui aise hi hoti hai (Love is like that only)... What?! Stop talking!"

Sara and Ananya's Koffee With Karan journey

Sara made her KWK debut with season 6 in 2018. The actor appeared on an episode of the celebrity chat show with father-actor Saif Ali Khan. She made her acting debut weeks later with the romantic film Kedarnath, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Last year, on Koffee With Karan season 7, Sara was joined by actor Janhvi Kapoor on the Koffee couch.

Ananya first appeared on the Karan Johar-hosted show in 2019. In Koffee With Karan season 6, Ananya was seen as a guest alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, months before the release of their film Student of the Year 2. The 2019 movie marked Ananya's Bollywood debut. Last year, Ananya and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda graced the Koffee couch in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7.

