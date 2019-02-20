Ananya Panday’s Koffee With Karan appearance is now a meme and the actor is having the last laugh

Among the many star kids who are set to make their Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday is the only one to have openly confessed on Koffee With Karan of not being deserving enough to be a part of the show. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and is set to make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. The star kid not just impressed with her innocent confession but also went on to share several memes circulating on the social media, making fun of expressions.

Ananya shared the couch with co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the latest episode of the show hosted by Karan Johar. The debutant actor later shared several memes on her Instagram stories while relating to some and laughing at others.

Watch: Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan

She shared a meme referring to her reaction to Kartik Aaryan’s onscreen portrayal of Chintu Tyagi in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday reacted to her memes circulating on the social media.

Ananya also revealed that she has a crush on Kartik and called him ‘damn cute’. On being told that Sara Ali Khan also has a crush on him, she went on to add that she would watch them on their date. Ananya has bagged her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya Panday reacted to her memes circulating on the social media.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 6: Tiger Shroff wants Disha Patani as his bae, says Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are fake with each other

On being told by Karan that there might be a certain section that may ask why she is on the show, Ananya had replied, “I agree with that section of the people because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here.” She had candidly accepted that there are more talented and hardworking actors than her and that she has got the film because her father is an actor.

She later shared a picture with the Koffee hamper on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “And I won the hamper!!! “itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki he” I hope you guys “enjoyed”!!!! KoffeeWithKaran.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 11:14 IST