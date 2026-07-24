‘Anna part 2’: Congress MP says Wangchuk struck deal with govt as fast ends; Dipke and BJP react

Congress MP Imran Masood stirred a controversy on Friday after likening climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to social activist Anna Hazare and accusing him of striking a "personal" deal with the government while ending his hunger strike. Masood's remarks drew sharp criticism from Abhijeet Dipke and BJP. (Screengrab/X/ANI) Calling Wangchuk "Anna Hazare part two," the MP said that, like Hazare, he too would now "remain silent." Masood also questioned why no students were present during Wangchuk's meeting with the government, claiming that only people from Ladakh attended the discussions. Follow CJP protest LIVE updates "He is Anna (social activist Anna Hazare) part two. For 12 years, Anna has remained silent, and now Sonam Wangchuk will remain silent. You were striking a deal with the government yesterday; at the time, was any student present there? What else is there except your personal deal with the government?"

Along with union ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh were also present when Wangchuk broke his fast on Thursday night. Also Read: 'Govt sought time till tomorrow on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation demand': CJP after second meeting A ‘youth’ movement, says Dipke Masood's remarks drew sharp criticism from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who said the protest was a "youth" movement and not one led by any Opposition party. On being asked whether such statements weakened the movement, Dipke said, "This protest belongs to the youth of the nation, not the Opposition parties. This movement will not weaken."

‘Upset over not getting credit’, says Poonawala The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also launched an attack on the Congress, accusing the party of "insulting" Wangchuk and claiming it was upset over not "getting credit." BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "never cared” about students or their protest, and accused him of avoiding a discussion on the issue in Parliament and getting MPs to abuse Wangchuk. "Congress has crossed all limits, the manner in which they have insulted Sonam Wangchuk. Rahul Gandhi never went to Sonam Wangchuk, he was out for vacation for 21 days and never cared about students or their protest. Today, when the Govt has spoken to protesters, spoken to Sonam Wangchuk, ended his fast and acceded to his demand that there should be discussion in Parliament, Rahul is running away from the discussion and he is getting MPs to abuse Sonam Wangchuk." Also Read: Read CJP's full letter to Modi govt: ‘Our demands are non-negotiable’ | What happened in meeting with ministers Poonawalla further accused the Congress of failing to act against paper leaks in states governed by the party, while hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to students. He claimed that PM Modi had consistently worked to safeguard students' interests through measures such as fast-track courts, anti-copying laws and action within the education ministry.