Chunky Panday reacts to reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur, calls relationship claims 'collateral damage'

Ananya Panday's father, actor Chunky Panday has said realtionship rumours are a part and parcel of being an actor. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chunky Panday shared his take on reports about Ananya’s relationship status, now that she is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday are lost in conversation at a restaurant in Lisbon Chunky Panday's daughter, actor Ananya Panday, is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Chunky further gave his take on which actor Ananya Panday looks the best with. He also revealed if he has ever rejected any of Ananya's boyfriends and the one condition he has for any man dating her.

Chunky reacts to Ananya Panday's dating rumours

Chunky said during a chat with Bollywood Bubble, “Nahi nahi… wo toh hone wala hai (no no, this is bound to happen). They say na you live by the soul, you die by the soul. We are in the glamour profession, ye sab hone wala hai (and all this is bound to happen). This is collateral damage, hone wala hai (will be there). You can’t prevent it."

When asked if she looks good with Aditya Roy Kapur, Chunky answered by mentioning other actors' names and said that right from Tiger Shroff in the beginning (Student of the Year 2) to Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the actors paired opposite Ananya looked ‘superb’ with her. He concluded by saying that she has 'always complimented her heroes' and it has been a great journey for her. He added that 'she is lucky'.

In the same interview, the actor was asked if he had ever rejected any of Ananya or his younger daughter Rysa Panday's boyfriends. He replied, "I do not need to, they only reject. Maine unko bola jo bhi hoga (I told them), he has to be better than me."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship

Last month, pictures and videos of Aditya Roy Kapur and rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday from Portugal went viral. Ananya had accompanied Aditya in Lisbon, and images of them sightseeing and stepping out on a date to a restaurant were shared on paparazzi pages and fan pages.

Aditya had recently opened up about his trip in an interview with Hindustan Times. When the actor was told that he made headlines for his holiday photos with Ananya, Aditya had said, "It's a good thing I am not so much on social media but definitely, I have heard."

Ananya was last seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled thriller. Aditya was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager.

