Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted cuddling each other in Lisbon. Watch

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were finally spotted in Lisbon, Spain together by fans. Earlier, it was reported that they attended a rock concert together. Both of them shared individual posts on their respective Instagram handles but it has now been confirmed that the two indeed attended the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain. (Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday fuel dating rumours, share pics from same rock concert in Spain) Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted in Lisbon by fans.

Aditya and Ananya spotted in Portugal

Aditya Roy Kapur had shared a small video from a concert on his Instagram Stories along with a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji. Ananya also took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture from the concert and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." She tagged the location as Madrid, Spain. Later, Ananya even shared glimpses of the sea and the blue sky from Portugal on her Instagram Stories. She wrote “magic magic” in the caption.

Fans spot Aditya and Ananya together

A picture of both of them together in Spain surfaced on Instagram, as reported by a leading paparazzi account on their handle. Both Ananya and Aditya wore matching black and blue outfits, and posed with their fans. Aditya was seen in a deep blue round-neck shirt and half pants, whereas Ananya opted for a no make-up look in a deep blue dress. A picture of Aditya embracing Ananya and watching the sky together, which was taken by a fan, also made its way on Instagram.

Aditya and Ananya have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Neither of them have confirmed about their relationship yet.

Ananya Panday's upcoming films

Ananya was recently spotted in the trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was seen alongside Ranveer in a dance number. She will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy film, Dream Girl 2. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

Aditya Roy Kapur's projects

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in The Night Manager Part II. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino.

