Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday fuel dating rumours, share pics from same rock concert in Spain

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are currently in Spain where they attended a rock concert. Both of them shared individual posts on their respective Instagram handles but it was confirmed the two indeed attended the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain. However, none of them shared any glimpse of themselves or each other from the musical night. Also read: Ananya Panday confirms cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares pic with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar Both Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are in Europe.

Ananya took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture from the concert and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." She tagged the location as Madrid, Spain. Aditya Roy Kapur too shared a small video from the concert on his Instagram Stories along with a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday shared glimpses of a rock concert on their Instagram Stories.

Later, Ananya shared glimpses of the sealine and the blue sky from Portugal on her Instagram Stories. She simply wrote “magic magic” in the caption.

Ananya Panday also shared pictures from Portugal.

Aditya and Ananya have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. They have since been spotted together at other film parties. Reacting to their linkup, Ananya's mom Bhavana Panday told ETimes in April, “The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

Ananya Panday's upcoming films

Ananya was recently spotted in the trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was seen alongside Ranveer in a dance number.

Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also plays the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy film, Dream Girl 2. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

Aditya Roy Kapur's projects

Aditya was recently seen in a crime thriller film Gumraah. He is also riding high on the success of his debut web show The Night Manager, part 2 of which arrived recently on Disney+ Hotstar. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino.

