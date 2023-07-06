Ananya Panday confirms cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares pic with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Actor Ananya Panday on Thursday confirmed her appearance in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. On Ranveer's birthday, Ananya shared a photo with the birthday boy and Karan from the sets of the film. Also read: Fans spot Ananya Panday in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer, call her cameo a part of 'Dharma universe’ Ananya Panday will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ananya with Ranveer and Karan Johar

Ananya took to her Instagram story and posted a photo where she is seen wearing a red outfit as Karan hugs her and Ranveer Singh captures the moment. She is seen in the same outfit which some eagle-eyed fans had spotted on her in the trailer of the film.

Ananya Panday wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

Ananya Panday appeared at 2:29 time stamp in the trailer. She was seen dancing alongside Ranveer. While her cameo was never officially announced, her photo confirms it. Sharing the post, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday Ran Ran aka Rocky wish you the best best best always.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a Bollywood romance story, set against a backdrop of close-knit families and their dramas. It marks Karan Johar's return as a director after over six years. It also reunites Ranveer and Alia on screen after the success of Gully Boy. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Besides Ananya, actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also said to make cameo appearances in the film. Rumours also suggested that Shah Rukh Khan might also be a part of the film, in a special appearance. However, Karan clarified it recently.

During a live session on Instagram, Karan addressed the rumours of Shah Rukh in his film. One of his fans asked if Shah Rukh would be seen in the film. Karan said, “No, he is not (in the film) but his love and blessings are always with me. He is family to me and he was the first person to put out the first unit of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Shah Rukh made a special appearance in Karan's last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. It also starred Aishwarya Rai.

