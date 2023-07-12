What Jumka: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh start a dance party with new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's second song What Jhumka is out now. Starring lead couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the song is a groovy dance number, perfect for getting a party started. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in What Jhumka.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and was released live on YouTube on Wednesday at 12pm. The song take the main tune and some words from the iconic Jhuka Gira Re and adds its own spin.

Watch:

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared the promo of the song on Monday which they captioned, "You've heard of beat drop, mic drop, jaw drop moments but now it's time for the jhumka drop moment! #WhatJhumka, Song out tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas on 28th July."

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Recently the makers unveiled the first song Tum Kya Mile and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film Gully Boy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON