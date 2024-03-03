Who is Rahul Mody? Here's a primer on Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend as they make first public appearance together

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has often been a stickler to keep her love life private, so fans were pumped to see her and writer Rahul Mody make their first public appearance as a couple. They were spotted by the paparazzi and fans in Jamnagar, where they’re attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. They were also clicked at a private airport in Mumbai while leaving for the event. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates) Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were clicked together in Jamnagar

Shraddha and Rahul

It has been rumoured for months now that Shraddha was dating Rahul, but the couple never addressed the speculation. Shraddha looked at ease now after being spotted with Rahul. In 2023, the couple was first spotted heading out for a dinner date, but a source told Hindustan Times that they were ‘shocked’ at being photographed together. “They want to have a private affair, and not fret about going public with the relationship,” said the source. But looks like that’s changing now and they don’t mind being clicked together.

Who is Rahul Mody?

For the unversed, Rahul has been credited in IMDb as the writer of Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The couple met on the sets of the film for the first time, with friendship turning into love. In 2022, Shraddha was dealing with the alleged breakup with photographer Rohan Shrestha, but life had other plans when she met Rahul.

His career

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Rahul studied at the Whistling Woods International Institute. He interned on the sets of Luv’s 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and worked as an associate director on his other projects, like Akaash Vani. His father, Amod, is a businessman and Rahul was supposed to join the family business. However, Bollywood Life reports that he developed a keen interest in filmmaking when he watched the shooting of the song Marjani from Billu Barber, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

