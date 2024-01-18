Shraddha Kapoor dances up a storm at her friend's wedding, fans react. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor had a blast at her friend's wedding ceremony. In a new video that has surfaced on the internet, the actor was seen decked up with her girlfriends and set the dance floor on storm with her dance performance at the wedding. (Also read: Akshay Kumar calls out hateful comments from Maldivians; Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ask fans to explore Indian islands) Shraddha Kappor danced with her friends in the new video.

Shraddha dances with her friends

In the new video that surfaced on several paparazzi accounts on Instagram, Shraddha was seen twinning with her girlfriends as all of them dressed up in white sarees for the morning. Next, she was spotted in a bright orange lehenga dancing with the whole clan. At the end of the video, Shraddha was seen dancing at the back and cheering for her friends.

Several fans reacted to the video and commented with red heart emoticons. One fan wrote, “Shraddha looks so cute in white!” Another fan said, “This looks like such a fun wedding!”

Shraddha shows support for tourism in Lakshadweep

In the last week, Shraddha was one of the many celebrities who joined the trend of promoting Indian tourism soon after some prominent personalities from Maldives mocked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to visit Indian islands. She asked fans to explore Indian islands like Lakshadweep instead of planning a vacation in Maldives.

Sharing a stunning picture of the Lakshadweep Islands, Shraddha wrote on X, “All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti (holiday). This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands.”

Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently working on Stree 2, the second installment in the hit horror-comedy franchise. It will bring back the original cast of Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again. The film is scheduled for release in August, 2024.

