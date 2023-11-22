Alia Bhatt praises ex Sidharth Malhotra, thanks him for the ‘first love of her life’

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan will appear as guests on Thursday's episode of Koffee With Karan. On the show, their Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt will also make an appearance through a video and heap praises on them. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about married life with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan 8: 'I feel more responsible now') Alia Bhatt's cat Edward was gifted to her by ex Sidharth Malhotra.

‘He's really good’

Alia, who dated Sidharth for a while, spoke highly about his good nature. “Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesnt party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he's really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party."

‘First love of Alia’s life'

She added, “Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that's generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following.”

Talking about his special gift to her she said, "I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me the first love of my life, Edward.” Edward is the cat Sidharth gave to Alia while they were dating.

Sidharth's precious gift for Alia

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan's last season, Sidharth was asked to name one thing that he missed about his ex, and he mentioned 'her cat.' He once again mentioned Alia Bhatt's cat Edward in another interview soon after.

During a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth was asked to name one thing he learned from his last relationship. The actor replied, "I think I learned from my last relationship – don't gift pets." Asked one thing he would want to steal from Alia Bhatt, Sidharth said, "The cat...Edward." Looks like Sidharth misses Edward a lot as well.

Alia is now married to Ranbir Kapoor and has a daughter named Raha. Sidharth married actor Kiara Advani earlier this year.

