Tom Sandoval explains Ariana Madix's fourth wall break and his apology attempt

Ariana Madix shattered the fourth wall on Vanderpump Rules by walking away from Tom Sandoval during a tense moment. Sandoval explained why his ex, Ariana Madix, broke the fourth wall on Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules after he attempted to apologise. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Madix, 38, revealed her outrage at Sandoval's behaviour to producers, saying,''He doesn't give a s*** if I f***ing died in a ditch or if I got a f***ing deadly STD the way he was f***ing around behind my back! That is non-informed consent! And he does not deserve to speak to me. He does not get access to me.'

Tom was asked about his comment that Ariana stepping away "looks good" for him on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, and host Andy Cohen said that "it looks bad" that Tom said that.

Tom insisted, “That wasn't what I meant. What I meant was that I did my job, and everything came together. That is what I meant, you know, throughout the season we have to obviously have those conversations, and I felt good that I at least showed up and did my job.”

After Madix left, an enraged Tom told friend Billie Lee that Ariana "doesn't like any of these motherf***ers" and referred to her as "performative," as she had accused him of being.

Tom was implying that Ariana's refusal to speak to him on camera meant she wasn't being professional.

Ariana answered by noting that Tom never tried to speak with her off camera.

While Ariana was mad that he wanted to apologise for the cameras, Lala Kent criticised Ariana for not sharing her life for the cameras.

When asked how he felt about that, Tom said Lala was spot on.”

“That is what we do. Arianna is the main cast member. She is not like a secondary member, so that is what we have to do. We have to put it out there. We have to have those tough conversations, Tom explained.

Tom Sandoval's justification for not contacting Ariana earlier

When asked what he thought was a misconception of his entire affair with Rachel Leviss, Tom responded, “That this was some sort of. I don't know; I feel like people think this is some sort of big scheme or elaborate put on. But it wasn't; it was just obviously making bad decisions but also just getting lost in the motions and wanting to escape.”

When asked why he wished to apologise to her at that time and why he hadn't approached her sooner, he stated that Ariana's depiction was incorrect.

“I had actually made attempts to talk to her at home, despite what she says. I did text her; I did try to talk to her,” Sandoval admitted.

Tom refuted accusations of "weaponizing" Ariana's mental health, describing it as a manipulation tactic employed against him.