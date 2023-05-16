‘Get your tissues, vapes, lozenges, eye drops ready’, Lala Kent issues season finale warning for Vanderpump Rules fans

Hold onto your martinis, Vanderpump Rules fans, because this week's season finale is about to unleash a storm of epic proportions! Brace yourselves for the most jaw-dropping hour of reality TV in history as the scandal-filled tenth season comes to a climactic end. And who better to give us a sneak peek than the queen of sass herself, Lala Kent? Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent.(Instagram: lalakent)

Taking to Instagram, the Bravo mainstay couldn't contain her excitement as she spilled the tea on the highly anticipated episode. In a now-expired post, Lala tantalizingly revealed that she had already watched the final episode, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With a devilish grin, she warned, "If you thought you hated them before, just wait."

But Lala's teasers didn't stop there. In a video shared with her loyal followers, she divulged the essential survival kit needed for this roller coaster ride of emotions. Tissues? Check. Plenty of water and throat lozenges? Absolutely. Tea and honey for the inevitable screams? You bet. And let's not forget eye drops, alcohol for those who partake, and vapes galore. She even recommended freezer eye patches to combat the aftermath of puffy eyes from the on-screen drama. Oh, and chapstick because, let's face it, no one wants crusty lips at work the next day.

With Lala treating this finale like an intense emotional workout, it's clear that viewers are in for an unforgettable night. The countdown to Wednesday begins, and the anticipation is reaching fever pitch. Even without her shopping list of must-haves, we'd already be perched on the edge of our seats, eagerly waiting to witness the fallout from Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal involving Raquel Leviss.

But Lala's delightful teasers have only heightened our excitement, giving us a heads-up on what essentials to stock up on before the explosive episode airs.

So, get ready for the reality TV event of the year as Vanderpump Rules wraps up its tenth season in true dramatic fashion. Will friendships be shattered? Secrets exposed? Hearts broken? Only time will tell, but with Lala Kent's warning, one thing is for certain: this finale will be one for the books.

